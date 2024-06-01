10 high school basketball sensations to watch out for in 2024 ft. Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony and more

The nation's top high school basketball players are preparing to catch the eye of schools around the country ahead of the 2024-25 season. With many players eager to climb up the national rankings, there are several players who could make a splash this year.

Here is a look at 10 of the top high school basketball players fans should keep on their radar in 2024.

10 high school basketball sensations to watch out for in 2024

#10. Bryce James, Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon SG Bryce James

Bryce James is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James and the brother of USC guard Bronny James. Bryce is a three-star recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He currently has two offers from Duquesne and Ohio State but has yet to commit to any program.

#9. Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran

Long Island Lutheran SG Kiyan Anthony shoots over defender

Kiyan Anthony is the son of former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. Anthony plays high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran and has offers from schools including Arizona State, Dayton, Florida State, Michigan and Tennessee. He's visited two programs: his father's school, Syracuse, and Florida State.

#8. Meleek Thomas, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School's Meleek Thomas

Meleek Thomas is a 6-foot-4 five-star recruit who plays his high school basketball at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, PA. Thomas is the top recruit from Pennsylvania in his class and has offers from schools such as Duke, UConn, Kansas and Kentucky. He's had just two visits to schools so far, at Auburn and Kentucky.

#7. Isiah Harwell, Wasatch Academy

Five-star recruit Isiah Harwell is the second-ranked SG in high school basketball in his class and has received 24 offers from schools so far. He's made just one visit to Gonzaga, but he has received offers from programs including Alabama, Baylor, North Carolina and Kansas.

#6. Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents Episcopal School

PF Caleb Wilson is the top 2025 high school basketball recruit out of Georgia and possesses outstanding size, length, mobility and athleticism. The 6-foot-9 player has a complete skillset for a modern-day power forward. He currently has 23 college offers and has visited both Auburn and Stanford.

#5. Koa Peat, Perry

Perry PF #10 Koa Peat

Arizona's top college basketball recruit in 2025, Koa Peat, is a dominant defender who excels at multiple positions on the floor. The 6-foot-8 PF currently has 30 college offers and has visited North Carolina, Texas and Michigan so far.

#4. Darius Acuff Jr., IMG Academy

PG Darius Acuff Jr.

A top-ranked PG in the class of 2025, Darius Acuff Jr. plays his high school basketball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Acuff has extreme confidence in his game, and he can back it up as well. He is excellent with the ball in his hands and plays an explosive style of basketball.

He currently has 21 college offers, with visits to Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan and Kentucky.

#3. Darryn Peterson, Huntington Prep

Huntington Prep #24 Darryn Peterson

Top-ranked SG and third-ranked overall high school basketball recruit Darryn Peterson is another player who could receive national attention in 2024. At the moment, he has 21 offers from many top programs in college basketball and has made one visit to Kentucky in March.

#2. Cameron Boozer, Columbus

Columbus High School PF Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer is the son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer and is the top-ranked player out of Florida in the class of 2025. Cameron Boozer is a 6-foot-9 PF who has had just eight offers so far but has visited Florida, Kentucky, Miami and his father's former school, Duke.

#1. AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep

SF AJ Dybantsa

SF AJ Dybantsa from Utah Prep is the top overall recruit in the college basketball class of 2025, according to 247Sports. Dybantsa currently has 26 total offers and has made two visits to Auburn and USC.

If Dybantsa puts together another impressive season in 2024, he could be one of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2025 and be playing college basketball at a top program next year.

Which high school basketball sensation will you be watching in 2024? Let us know in the comment section.

