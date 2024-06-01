"Bronny is a Laker": Fans believe Lakers will draft LeBron James’ son amid key draft pick decision 

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers might get the perfect chance to draft Bronny James. According to the latest update from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New Orleans Pelicans are leaning towards opting out of their control over the Lakers' No. 17 pick. The rights for the first-round pick was granted to the Pels through Anthony Davis' trade in 2019.

With that, the Pelicans will have a say over LA's 2025 first-round pick instead, but the decision is yet to become official. However, the franchise only has until 11:59 p.m. ET to announce the decision.

This insight imbibed high spirits among NBA fans about the possibility of LeBron James sharing the court with his son:

"Bronny is a Laker," a fan immediately quipped.

"Gee I wonder who they'll take," a fan sarcastically hinted at Bronny James.

"WOW LAKERS WON THE AD TRADE," another fan applauded the long-term benefits of the hefty price behind "AD".

Meanwhile, other Lakers fans also highlighted the possibility of bolstering the Purple and Gold roster through other prospects:

"I have a weird feeling the lakers are gonna draft a star with this pick," one fan wrote.

"They should be using it on another big man," another fan advised.

"ZACH EDEY COMING HOME!!!!!," another fan said, narrowing down the Lakers' search.

LeBron James' dream partnership with Bronny James faces competition

LeBron James' close friend/agent, Rich Paul, recently shunned all possibilities of a 2-way contract to ensure high-quality offers for Bronny James. Since then, Bronny has received over 10 workout invitations from NBA teams. Even though Paul and James are meticulously handpicking franchises, the Lakers face competition in Bronny's pursuit.

With that, Bronny James is aligned to work out for the Phoenix Suns alongside the Lakers. Moreover, the Philadelphia 76ers have also emerged as a promising franchise to land the USC player. However, the franchise is leaning more towards LeBron James and is yet to release an official update on their chase.

Nevertheless, the Pelicans' decision on the Lakers' 2024 first-round pick comes at the right time for LA. Even though they can bolster their roster with the additional pick, they have the option to make an early decision on James before the Phoenix Suns could do so with their No. 22 pick.

