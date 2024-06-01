"Sixers are in the make a wish business" - NBA fans are abuzz over 76ers showing interest in Bronny James to lure LeBron James

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Bronny James with the name that he carries with him. With him being part of the 2024 draft class, the Philadelphia 76ers have entered the discussion as a third possible suitor for Bronny, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. Interestingly, the report garnered strong reactions from NBA fans.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the LA Lakers have the best odds (+160) in landing Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are listed in second place (+750). As of now, it remains to be seen which team will eventually acquire the USC Trojans guard.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the report, several NBA fans shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sixers are in the make a wish business," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user Ice Trae Nation Baby (@gloveraper) envisioned an impressive possible Philadelphia 76ers lineup next season.

"LeBron, Bronny, Maxey, Embiid, Paul George ... wow," the fan posted.

X user bigbuckzzluc23 (@bigbuckzzluc23) highlighted that the 76ers president Daryl Morey will explore possible routes to convince LeBron James to join the team.

"Darryl going to make sure one way or another he gets LeBron Sr. in a Sixers uniform next season. Respect," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Ken Walton (@kenwalto) pointed to the possible acquisition of Bronny James could lure the LA Lakers star into Philadelphia.

"Of course. It's the only way they can entice LeBron to come," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user pippen nourath (@pippennourath) looked forward to the possibility of landing Jimmy Butler and LeBron James in the offseason.

"Imagine if they trade for Butler and then LeBron signs there. Maxey-Butler-Oubre-LeBron-Embiid," the fan posted.

While Bronny James presents a promising prospect with untapped potential on the basketball court, possibly convincing LeBron to join one's team is a route any team might be willing to take.

Bronny James shares his focused goal of reaching the NBA

Speaking with ESPN's Jamal Collier, Bronny James shared his intentions of making it to the NBA, as opposed to narratives that he is eyeing a team-up with his father on the same team.

"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," James said. "That's not my mindset or not at all. I'm just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me from there."

For any NBA prospect with aspirations of landing in the league, making a name for himself is a challenging but important endeavor to accomplish. It gives the impression of a player establishing who he is as a competitor and a teammate on the basketball court.

Regardless of one's associations with iconic athletes throughout the league's history, Bronny James has the right mindset heading into draft day to separate himself from perceptions related to his father as best as he can.

While that may be easier said than done, he is still off to a good start with his way of thinking alone.