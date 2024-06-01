"What Rich Paul is doing is being an agent": NBA analyst believes Bronny James is relying on "Daddy LeBron's" agent to find the best team

On a recent episode of the Dan Le Batard Show, there were discussions about Bronny James and LeBron James and how the USC freshman's recruitment with the aid of longtime James agent Rich Paul, which is causing a major stir.

Paul has notably said that he's not allowing Bronny James to sign a two-way deal, meaning he shouldn`t be splitting his time between an NBA team and its G-League affiliate.

Here's what was discussed on the show regarding Rich Paul's decision as Bronny's agent (3:23 mark):

Trending

"See the weird thing is that, I think what Rich (Paul) is doing is he's being an agent. He's trying to get his client the best possible situation. So he talked about [sic] and said we're not doing a two-way deal, and he's saying that as an agent who does not think that it is in the best interest of his client for several reasons of the restrictions of a two-way deal.

"Rich is doing all of this because he's like 'I'm trying to get the best options and scenarios for my client.' The problem is, he's the son of his most famous and most powerful and best client. And so everything that happens to Bronny is seen through the lens of his Uncle Rich and Daddy LeBron are trying to game the system--when in reality this is what any agent would try to do for a player if they had the ability and the leverage to do it."

As previously mentioned, Paul has been at the forefront of negotiations regarding Bronny James.

His biggest demand is to ensure the six-foot-two guard will be playing for an NBA team or not at all. Moreover, Bronny has also been seen entertaining very few private workouts with select NBA teams, including the LA Lakers.

Will Bronny James get drafted?

There's no telling who's going to pick LeBron's eldest son in the draft this year, but numerous rumors have surfaced.

Among the teams reportedly linked to the young man are the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Lakers, the Utah Jazz (though one insider has already quelled this rumor, via Sports Illustrated), and at times even the Phoenix Suns.

Whoever picks Bronny in the second round, though, will most certainly have to handle a ton of media attention, especially as Rich Paul has already let it slip that LeBron James is testing free agency next season.