$12M worth Dawn Staley subtly brags about South Carolina's deep roster ahead of Final Four matchup vs Texas

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley delivered a clever way to brag about her team's deep roster ahead of the Gamecocks' Final Four clash against Texas, saying that her coaching style allows her to go 10-deep in every game.

Staley, whose net worth is pegged at $12 million (per Celebrity NetWorth), made the comment in Tuesday's episode of the "SEC This Morning" on SiriusXM College Sports Radio.

South Carolina is known for its deep roster as it typically fields 10 players each outing, and the three-time NCAA champion coach is proud to have a lineup she can depend on in every battle.

"Anybody's number can be called. Anybody can be a leading scorer," Staley said. "We got an offense in which is equal opportunity, and they are taking advantage of it at any given time."

She added that her deep rotation is unstoppable, as opposing teams have a hard time figuring out which player they should mark, as everyone is capable of exploding at any given time.

South Carolina has six players averaging at least 8.1 points per game. What's amazing about the Gamecocks' offense is freshman Joyce Edwards leads the team in scoring with 12.7 ppg despite playing off the bench.

The same thing goes with sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who has played 18.9 minutes per game and averages 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Chloe Kitts is the other player in double figures at 10.4 ppg, and Te-Hina Paopao contributes 9.5 ppg. Tessa Johnson and Sania Feagin round out the team's scoring depth as they combine for 16.4 ppg.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley believes losses to UCLA, Texas and UConn served as tests to their character

After going 38-0 last season and winning the program's third national title, Dawn Staley's South Carolina wasn't able to sustain its unbeaten run, losing games to UCLA, Texas and UConn. The Gamecocks stand at 34-3 heading to the Final Four clash against the Longhorns, whom they beat twice this season.

The former Virginia guard believes their three losses and a gauntlet of games where they played five highly ranked teams in a row put them in a better situation in March Madness. Staley said those losses improved the team's chemistry as they worked better as a unit going into the Final Four.

She thought the hard games had taken their toll on her players' bodies and mental outlook. But she also felt they still have something left in the tank for a big push during the weekend, beginning in the Final Four against Texas.

"So, I'm hoping that we find that kind of footing as we head into Tampa, into the Final Four, we have yet to play our best basketball in this tournament, and I'm hoping we're saving the best for last," Staley said.

The tipoff for the South Carolina-Texas encounter is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. ESPN will cover the game on live television, and Fubo will stream the clash live on the Internet.

