$18 million worth Geno Auriemma names "one thing" he desperately wanted while building home with wife Kathy in throwback interview

Building a house of his dreams is the ultimate goal of many successful men, and it often takes a lot of struggle and hard work. Such is the story of one of college basketball's most successful coaches, Geno Auriemma.

Auriemma, the UConn Huskies coach since 1985, is the most successful coach in the women's college basketball history. He's taken UConn to 11 NCAA titles out of a total of 35 appearances, making UConn the most successful program in history.

On "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," the $18 million-worth Geno Auriemma, according to Celebrity Net Worth talked about the house he and his wife, Kathy, built.

"Building the house, the No. 1 thing for me was the wine cellar for myself," Auriemma said. "Kathy goes, 'What do you want in the house?' I said, 'Whatever you want.'"

Trending

According to Auriemma, Kathy, his wife for 36 years, wanted to know if there was anything he wanted.

"She said that's all you care about?" Auriemma said. "I said, 'Basically, that's it. You can have the rest.' So, the house became everything Kathy wanted. Inside, outside, upstairs, downstairs, everything. But that big area right there, that's my wine cellar."

What happened next, Auriemma said, was his wife complaining about the money he started spending on the wine.

"She said, 'You know, how many bottles of wine does a person need?'" Auriemma said.

Geno Auriemma talked about his ultimate dream.

"I want to own a winery. I do," Auriemma said. "I want to move to California or move to Italy, and I want to grow grapes ... except, I don't want to be stomping on 'em (in) bare feet. ... So, I want to be involved in a winery. I really do.

"I want my restaurants to keep growing and getting bigger and better, and I want to operate a winery. That to me would be a good way for me to kind of call it a day."

Which is the favorite wine and dish combo of UConn HC Geno Auriemma?

2024 Final Four: UConn coach Geno Auriemma

In the interview that went viral, Geno Auriemma talked about the best wine he would have and with what meal. He expressed his love for the wine whose name comes from the area where he was born in Italy.

"It's funny that you mentioned that. Last night, Kathy made some osso bucco, which is a great Italian dish, and we had a nice bottle of wine from down in the area of Italy where I was born," Auriemma said. "There's a little town about half an hour from where I was born called 'Taurasi,' and there is a wine by the same name."

Auriemma recently signed a five-year contract extension with the UConn Huskies. The most successful coach will enter the new season with the hope of adding another NCAA title to the program's cabinet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback