Bronny James and his talents are known to Chicago Bulls' star DeMar DeRozan. After getting significant attention for being LeBron James' son, Bronny had to build a path to match one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen.

LeBron James's oldest son committed to the USC Trojans earlier this year, home to 2009 PAC-10 Tournament MVP, DeMar DeRozan. As a USC freshman, DeRozan racked up 485 points and 201 rebounds, finishing third all-time in points.

While on "Podcast P with Paul George", DeRozan discussed how USC could reconstruct its basketball team with the introduction of Bronny. When asked if he had some advice for LeBron James' son, DeRozan stated how well Bronny is handling the spotlight that comes with his name. He added:

"You just need that big name to come and bring that attention. He's the perfect person for that. I mean, I think the way he comes in, where he gonna handle it. The attention he's gonna bring in a player that he is, I think he's gonna push SC to another level that we haven't seen."

In conversation with Clippers star Paul George, DeMar DeRozan even discussed how USC's basketball team was at the time. He acknowledged that the football team at USC has worked wonders, having produced eight Heisman Trophy winners in its history.

DeRozan added the difference he saw before Bronny James's commitment to USC.

"When I went there, I always wondered like 'Man! Why we don't get more attention? Why more guys don't want to come here and be in the middle of LA, down the street from the Staples Center? I can really just build this, you know, more for the basketball side.'"

With due diligence, Bronny James could be the next big name in the NBA, having his lifetime mentor and father LeBron James by his side. Coming out of high school at Sierra Canyon, he had offers to play at many colleges, including Ohio State. Bronny will play shooting/point guard for the USC Trojans.

Bronny stands six-feet-three-inches. He lacks a little height in comparison to other players who play in similar positions. Analysts agree that his main strengths are shooting and defense.

As for his size, Bronny has Chris Paul as his godfather. We all know the astonishing demonstration of small size and powerful skillset shown by the 12-time NBA All-Star. Surely, he has given his godson a few tips over the years.

