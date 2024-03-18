2024 March Madness Final Four predictions: Exploring realistic chances for top teams in NCAA Tournament ft. UConn

Top-seeded teams are likely to dominate the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Whether it's UConn, Purdue, North Carolina, or Houston, Final Four expectations are enormous for squads that excelled during the 2023-24 season.

These four teams have the best chances of making it to the 2024 Final Four despite the hard journey up ahead. Let's explore the chances of No. 1-seeded squads in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Exploring the Final Four Chances of the No. 1-seeded Teams in the NCAA Tournament

Houston's Jamal Shead is expected to lead the Cougars to a Final Four appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

#1 UConn Huskies

UConn (31-3) has the tools to win back-to-back NCAA championships. It has a balanced roster with five players averaging in double figures in points and a coach who has the experience to win the championship.

The Huskies are the best of both worlds. The squad can win using their explosive offense and overwhelm rivals with tough defense. Their point differential is second-best in the league at +17.0.

UConn is on a seven-game winning streak and is the most consistent team among the No. 1-seed teams in the tournament. Huskies coach Dan Hurley can count on Cam Spencer, Alex Karaban, Tristen Newton, Donovan Clingan, and Stephon Castle on both sides of the floor as they are the deadliest unit in the league.

Another appearance in the Big Dance is highly likely for UConn and a back-to-back title is within reach.

#2 Houston Cougars

Houston (30-4) has used defense as its calling card to success this season. That style of play handed the Cougars the regular season title, the runner-up finish in the Big 12 Tournament, and the admiration of AP scribes and coaches who designated them as the No. 1 team for weeks 16-18.

Houston owns the league's top defense, allowing 57.0 points per game. Their stingy defense has allowed 18.9 made field goals and 37.9% FG percentage - also a season's best.

However, there are times that the Cougars' defense has affected their offense. In Houston's four losses this season, they managed only 56.5 ppg.

Kelvin Sampson is expected to employ the defensive scheme that propelled them to the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, they need Jamal Shead, LJ Cryer, J'Wan Roberts, and Emmanuel Sharp to supply the needed offense to succeed in the Big Dance.

As the adage goes, defense wins championships and Houston is one of the teams that are likely to figure in the NCAA final.

#3 Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue (29-4) revolves around Zach Edey but the Boilermakers need to find other ways to alleviate the heavy workload of their 7-foot-4 star.

Edey has averaged 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists in 33 games for Purdue,. The Boilermakers secured the Big Ten regular-season title but fell short of securing the tournament title, losing to Wisconsin in the semifinal.

In this game, Edey was the only player in double figures as he scored 28 points. The support from his teammates - Lance Jones, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn Braden Smith - went missing as they failed to score 10 points or more.

Purdue's defense is also formidable as they have allowed an average of 70.2 points while scoring 83.4 ppg. Their point differential of +13.2 points is 10th best in the league.

If Purdue could balance the workload for Edey and the rest of the squad, a final appearance in the NCAA Tournament is within reach.

# 4 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina (27-7) has returned to the NCAA Tournament after missing the entire March Madness last year.

A more mature R. J. Davis and Armando Bacot have come back for another stint with the Tar Heels. Along with transfers Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan, the Tar Heels stormed back to the 2023-24 NCAA Tournament, winning the regular season over Duke.

They had a chance to win an ACC double but they fell short to North Carolina State in the ACC Tournament final.

Davis and Bacot should provide the leadership. With the help of Ryan and Ingram, there is a great chance that North Carolina's NCAA Tournament redemption run could give them a Final Four appearance.

However, the Tar Heels have to move past an Arizona squad led by former North Carolina player Caleb Love to make it through to the Final Four. Before the loss to North Carolina State, the team was on an eight-game winning streak. They will be expected to roll past their foes until that possible clash with the Wildcats.

