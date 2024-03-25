2024 March Madness Sweet 16 upset prediction: Which teams will likely make the Elite Eight this season?

March Madness is all about upsets, and we have seen our fair share throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament. As we approach the Sweet 16, only a few games have upsets written over them.

2024 March Madness Sweet 16 upset predictions

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 2 Tennessee

The final game in the Sweet 16 will be the third-seeded Creighton Bluejays versus the second-seeded Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols are the 2.5-point favorites for the game but may not win this one.

Creighton can score and win close games, as evidenced by their double-overtime victory against the Oregon Ducks. Tennessee had easier competition in Saint Peter's and Texas but almost got upset in the second round.

Creighton can slow down Dalton Knecht and take advantage here, so expect the Bluejays to win in this matchup.

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State

The Illinois Fighting Illini are going up against the Iowa State Cyclones and this should be an outstanding top offense vs. top defense game. Terrence Shannon Jr. has shown he can dominate. He is averaging 28.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State should struggle to limit his and forward Marcus Domask's production. The Cyclones are 1.5-point favorites but could struggle to take down an offensive juggernaut like the Fighting Illini.

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 North Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 3.5-point underdogs for this Sweet 16 game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, the Crimson Tide have played better with their offense clicking at the right time.

The rest between the Round of 32 and the Sweet 16 helps as Latrell Wrightsell Jr. gets a few days to heal. He is an important cog in the program. North Carolina can score but not well enough to keep up with Alabama.

What is the furthest each seed remaining has gone in the NCAA Tournament?

The table below shows each remaining seed and the furthest they have gone. With seeds that have had multiple teams do so, we will list the most recent team to reach that point.

Seed Number Furthest They Got in NCAA Tournament Most Recent Occurrence 1 Win NCAA Title 2022 Kansas Jayhawks 2 Win NCAA Title 2016 Villanova Wildcats 3 Win NCAA Title 2011 UConn Huskies 4 Win NCAA Title 2023 UConn Huskies 5 Lost NCAA Title Game 2023 San Diego State Aztecs 6 Win NCAA Title 1988 Kansas Jayhawks 11 Final Four 2021 UCLA Bruins

