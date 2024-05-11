3 Alabama players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season ft. Labaron Philon

Following their run into the NCAA Final Four, the Alabama Crimson Tide is reworking their roster with a few more additions--and a potential returning star. As the team aspires to win for the next few years, Alabama is recruiting a few gifted youngsters to shore up their lineups.

That said, here are three major players to watch out for in the 2024-2025 run of Alabama basketball.

Labaron Philon

A four-star recruit, Labaron Philion of Link Academy in Missouri is ranked as the 3rd best PG in the nation, and the second-best player from the state (via 247Sports). Overall, he is ranked 34th in his class and has received offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Ole Miss, and Auburn before eventually committing to Alabama.

As a 6-foot-4, 177-lb point guard, Philion was often referred to as "The Magician." This could be due to his immense shot-creation skills, showing himself off as more of a score-first PG who can make his shot if the play falls apart. In this highlight film of him from 2022-2023, he is shown exhibiting excellent finishing skills around the basket despite driving through a lot of contact in the lane.

Philon doesn't appear to have outstanding athleticism, but he doesn't need to go over the top of defenders to score. He uses finesse far more than power, and it's worked out great for him so far. Alabama basketball has a gem in their hands with this recruit.

Derrion Reid

Reid is a no. 9 ranked recruit in the ESPN 100 and is a consensus five-star recruit. A 6-foot-7, 180-lb power forward, Reid could be a little undersized at the four but he makes up for that with his athleticism. He can finish with force around the basket when he wants to, and even pass off to teammates when he feels he has a better shot.

Derrion Reid can be considered quite the raw prospect, but his potential upside alone makes him quite hard to pass up. Alabama basketball has another possible cornerstone in this young man for a few years to come, alongside Philon.

Mark Sears

After leading Alabama basketball to its deepest NCAA Tournament run in years, Mark Sears decided he'd try his luck in the 2024 NBA Draft. But that didn't mean he'll be leaving Tuscaloosa fully, as he also opted to maintain his eligibility and keep doors open for a potential return.

Sears was also invited to the 2024 Combine. There, he could strut his wares and prove whether his heroics in March Madness could translate to the NBA. But if things unfortunately don't work out for him and he decides to return for a final run with Alabama basketball, it will only bolster the team's chances for the upcoming season.