3 best college basketball prop bets for today Feb. 17: Dalton Knecht, RayJ Dennis and more

The college basketball slate is going to be very interesting in terms of some of these player prop bets. When looking at the betting odds throughout the sportsbooks, it is crucial to find some bets that stick out the best for bettors.

All odds are provided by DraftKings.

Best college basketball prop bets for today

#1: Isaiah Swope over 16.5 points (-110)

Junior guard Isaiah Swope has been scoring well and should be able to score well for the Indiana State Sycamores as they take on the Southern Illinois Salukis.

Swope scored 22 points in the first matchup this season against them, so he should be able to do well here. He's also averaging 17.8 points on the road this year, so he should be able to reach the over here.

#2: Dalton Knecht over 2.5 3s (+150)

Dalton Knecht has been an outstanding shooter from beyond the arc, shooting 40.3% from distance this year. He has connected on 3+ threes in three of his last six games, including an average of 2.7 threes in that stretch.

Vanderbilt is not a good defensive team, so expect Knecht to hit at least one three-point shot per half.

#3: RayJ Dennis over 12.5 points (-125)

RayJ Dennis, the senior guard for the Baylor Bears, has shown the ability to do well offensively, averaging 13.2 points per game.

He has been struggling lately, with 14 total points in his previous two games, but this matchup against a struggling West Virginia Mountaineers team should help Dennis turn back into his scoring self.

Shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc and 49.2% overall should exude confidence for the over on Dennis' point total.