3 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 12: Mike James, Aidan Mahaney and more

With college basketball tournaments happening throughout the day, some significant conferences are fighting for an automatic bid. There will be some great prop bets for us to make to take advantage of the sportsbooks. Let's look at the three best prop bets as we head into the first round of some conference tournaments on Tuesday.

3 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 12

Norchad Omier Under 16.5 Points (-125)

Junior forward Norchad Omier has been doing well throughout the season for the Miami Hurricanes. However, going up against the Boston College Eagles, he will struggle. He has played two games against the Eagles this season and averaged 15.0 points per game. Expect the defense to limit what Omier can do in this game and take the under.

Aidan Mahaney Over 12.5 Points (-125)

After taking an under on scoring, let's take an over with sophomore guard Aidan Mahaney for the Saint Mary's Gaels. He is going up against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the finals of the West Coast and is averaging 18.0 points per game in two games.

Expect Mahaney to score the ball well and reach a minimum of 13 points in this game.

Mike James Under 0.5 Threes (+185)

This is going to be the most valuable in terms of a prop bet that we will have. Mike James of the Louisville Cardinals will not make a three in this game against the NC State Wolfpack. James is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc throughout the season but has been cooling off lately.

He has connected on 4-of-19 3-point attempts in his last six games, struggling to find a consistent stroke. Go with the under from his makes from a distance.

