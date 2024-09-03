3 players who can dominate Duke sensation Cooper Flagg in 2024 college basketball season ft. Ace Bailey

Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg has yet to play a single game in college basketball but he is already being hailed as the next big thing in the sport. According to the CBB Division I coaches poll, Flagg is ranked the best player in the country ahead of the new season.

The 6-foot-9 forward almost achieved every personal accolade playing for Montverde Academy last season, including the National High School Player of the Year and National Men's Athlete of the Year award.

"Cooper Flagg will ultimately be the best player in college basketball next season," one of the coaches in the poll said.

However, there are still a few players who boast the potential to outshine Flagg in the upcoming season.

3 top college basketball players in 2024 season

#1. RJ Davis

North Carolina fifth-year senior RJ Davis was one of the best players in college this past season. He led the Tar Heels to ACC regular season glory and Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA tournament.

Davis averaged 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. His 42-point performance against Miami was the most by a UNC player at the Dean Smith Center since Shammond Williams scored in 1998. The ACC Player of the Year and Jerry West Award winner is well-equipped to outperform Cooper Flagg in the upcoming college basketball season.

#2. Mark Sears

Mark Sears, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Florence, Alabama, is another exciting player in college basketball who can give Flagg a run for his money. Sears, a crucial player on the Alabama squad that advanced to the Final Four last season, averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Mark Sears was named to the First-team All-SEC and All-American consensus second-team in 2024. He previously played at Ohio, where he earned selection to the MAC All-Freshman Team and First-Team All-MAC.

#3. Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey is also one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. His ability to score, defend and make plays could pose a significant challenge to Flagg in the upcoming college basketball season. The Rutgers' wonder kid is a five-star forward ranked just behind Flagg in the recruiting class.

On the "Locked on Nets" podcast, basketball analyst Doug Norrie shed light on the possibility of Bailey challenging Cooper for the number one draft pick next year.

"If even if you missed out on Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey is right there in terms of generational talent and except for Wembanyama and Flagg, would be easily the number one pick in other drafts," Norrie said.

"Bailey has the best chance of anyone of actually maybe even surpassing Cooper..."

During his senior high school year at McEachern, Bailey was selected for the McDonald's All-American Game, Nike Hoops Summit and Jordan Brand Classic.

