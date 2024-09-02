PHOTO: Cooper Flagg snapped with 2x NBA champ Shane Battier at Pro Devils Weekend

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg attended this year's Pro Devils Weekend along with several former Duke players. Two-time NBA champion Shane Battier also made his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham this week.

DukeMBB's official account shared a picture on Twitter of Cooper Flagg posing with Battier during the event.

"all about the Brotherhood," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shane Battier played four seasons with the Blue Devils from 1997-2001, winning the NCAA national championship in his final year. He had an outstanding college career and set an NCAA record with 131 wins. As part of his visit, he also appeared as a guest on an episode of "The Brotherhood Podcast," which will be released on YouTube on Tuesday.

Battier was a highlight of Duke's social media posts from the event as he got the chance to reconnect with the program and spend time with past and present stars. He also posed with the 2001 trophy, displayed his championship ring, and took a photo with coach Jon Scheyer. He also posed with two of his former Duke basketball teammates, Chris Carrawell and Will Avery, who are now Scheyer's assistants.

Cooper Flagg is on the Brooklyn Nets' radar

The Brooklyn Nets have a high chance of getting a generational talent in Cooper Flagg in next year's draft. The Nets have traded away some of their better players and are now set up to get a high lottery pick since they control their own pick in the upcoming draft.

The Locked On Nets podcast discussed the possibility of the Nets landing a franchise player in Flagg.

"[02:14] There's going to be a guy or multiple guys that you can you can think about building a long-term sustainable franchise in the backup and obviously Cooper Flagg is the big prize," Doug Norrie said during the recent episode of 'Locked On Nets.'

"This is a guy that just didn't come around and we're trying to figure out if he's gonna be number one pick like three or four years ago. People were like we already know who the the number one pick in the 2025 draft is, it's Cooper Flagg."

Besides the Nets, several other teams are lining up to land the 6-foot-9 forward. The Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls have all expressed interest, per Yahoo Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.