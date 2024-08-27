WATCH: Duke freshman Cooper Flagg shares his excitement after landing endorsement deal with New Balance

Cooper Flagg, the projected top pick in the 2025 NBA draft, secured an endorsement deal with New Balance, marking a significant milestone in his young career. The Duke freshman forward will be one of NB's signature athletes, as announced on Monday.

Flagg shared a short video on Instagram expressing his excitement about the partnership. In the clip, he was wearing New Balance apparel, including a T-shirt, shorts and shoes, as he posed for the pictures.

"I'm excited to join the New Balance brand. I think the family size they have up in Maine really mean a lot to me. So it's kind of having that connection, that bond, kind of staying home and away. You know, I'm excited to get to work," Flagg said in the video.

One of the many reasons Cooper Flagg chose to sign with NB is that the brand has strong ties to his home state. The company has a factory in Skowhegan, Maine, just 25 miles from Flagg's childhood home in Newport.

"The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me," Flagg told ESPN. "That makes this really different and special. My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It's a perfect fit."

"As a younger kid, I can think back to dreaming about things like this," Flagg added. "It's an incredible opportunity, and I'm really blessed and grateful to be put in this position."

Other major basketball players who represent New Balance are NBA stars Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, and WNBA star Cameron Brink.

Cooper Flagg will wear Nike shoes this season

Despite signing an NIL deal with New Balance, rising Duke phenom Cooper Flagg will not be wearing NB shoes during games this season. Flagg will be featured in New Balance ads and other marketing campaigns, but he is required to wear Nike shoes and gear while playing for the Blue Devils.

This is because Duke has an exclusive agreement with Nike, which means all Duke athletes must wear Nike-branded apparel when competing.

"All Duke student-athletes, are required to wear Nike footwear and apparel for any team activities," per a statement released by Duke athletics, "including all practice and competition, per the agreement with Nike."

Cooper Flagg joined Duke in June, being the No. 1 player in the country in the class of 2024. He has yet to play a single college game but is already considered a first pick for next year's NBA draft.

