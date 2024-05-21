8 Most expensive New Balance sports sneakers of 2024 (Updated list)

Some of the most expensive New Balance sports sneakers are made of superior materials that ensure increased durability. Throughout its long history, New Balance has become a household name, attracting a large number of fitness enthusiasts.

The company was founded in 1906 in Boston, Massachusetts, by William J. Riley as the New Balance Support Company, with an emphasis on orthopedic shoes and arch supports. It became their initial trainers in the 1960s.

Since then, the brand has been adored by fitness enthusiasts and professionals who appreciate its offerings. New Balance, one of the major participants in the athletic footwear market, offers a large selection of shoes for a variety of strenuous activities like basketball and running.

Most expensive New Balance sports sneakers to look out for

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the most expensive New Balance sports sneakers to look out for:

New Balance 990v6

New Balance 997 Golf Shoes

New Balance 1500

New Balance 991v1

New Balance 997R

New Balance 990v4

New Balance 991.9

New Balance 1540v3

1. New Balance 990v6

These sneakers include ENCAP midsole technology, which provides support and cushioning for maximum comfort. The premium pigskin suede upper adds both style and durability. The 990v6 features dual-density collar foam for additional ankle cushioning.

The blown rubber outsole provides dependability and durability. Being one of the most expensive New Balance sports sneakers, these are made in the US and feature high-quality materials. One can easily purchase these sneakers for $199 from New Balance's official website.

2. New Balance 997 Golf shoes

New Balance 997 Golf shoes (Image via New Balance)

For all-day comfort, sneakerheads experience increased comfort and cushioning with these golf shoes. The premium suede and mesh upper offers a sophisticated and versatile design that works well in many situations.

One can access an inventive lacing mechanism that helps the sneakers receive an up-to-date look and guarantee a comfortable fit. It is the best fit for urban settings as the shoe has a rubber outsole and a distinctive tread pattern.

Since the sneakers are available in a variety of colors, everyone can select a pair that best suits their requirements and style. One can easily avail these basketball shoes from the brand’s official website for $119.

3. New Balance 1500

The New Balance 1500 provides exceptional quality with a cushioned and supportive feel thanks to ENCAP midsole technology. Being one of the most expensive New Balance sports sneakers, its lightweight construction allows one to wear it all day or go for long runs without tiring their feet. Breathable mesh used to make the upper guarantees pleasant wear and appropriate ventilation over time.

With its fashionable design, this shoe is ideal for both casual wear and athletic performance. One can easily purchase these sneakers from the brand’s official website for $142.

4. New Balance 991v1

New Balance 991v1 (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance 991v1 is made of the best materials and offers exceptional quality and luxury. Being one of the most expensive New Balance sports sneakers, its unique style defies fads.

This sneaker brand is dedicated to ethical and sustainable manufacturing methods. One can easily purchase these shoes for $242 from New Balance’s official website.

5. New Balance 997R

The New Balance 997R combines style and affordability while also guaranteeing comfort for daily wear and strenuous activities. The ENCAP midsole technology offers excellent cushioning and support. The rubber outsole has a distinctive traction pattern to increase stability.

Being one of the most expensive New Balance sports sneakers, they feature a retro-inspired design and numerous colorways. Avail these sports shoes for $99 from the brand’s official website.

6. New Balance 990v4

New Balance 990v4 (Image via New Balance)

The original goal of the 990's design was to make it the best running shoe available. When it was released in 1982, it had an unusual three-figure price tag and a subdued gray coloring.

It quickly became a symbol of superiority and good taste for serious runners and fashionable people. Despite new color options and design tweaks, its aspirational position remains unchanged.

The 2016 release of the Made in USA 990v4 further improved the updated design of the v3. This most recent edition to the Seasonal Collection is made of hairy suede, mesh, and nubuck and has a color scheme of gray, white, and black, upholding the 990's legendary quality. One can easily purchase these running shoes from the brand’s official website for $209.

7. New Balance 991.9

New Balance 991.9 (Image via StockX)

Being one of the most expensive New Balance sports sneakers, its upper is made of superior suede and mesh, making it both breathable and durable.

The ABSORB midsole provides excellent cushioning and support for shoe enthusiasts. One can easily get a retro-style shoe with modern technology while buying this particular shoe for $142 from the brand’s official website.

8. New Balance 1540v3

New Balance 1540v3 (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance 1540v3 is intended to provide stability and support to runners, particularly those who overpronate. With two layers of performance foam, it provides superior cushioning and a soft rebound for added comfort.

Being one of the most expensive New Balance sports sneakers, the ENCAP and Rollbar midsole technologies work together to control rear foot movement, making them ideal for runs of 5K or more. This men's runner now comes in new seasonal colors, combining function and style. One can easily purchase these sneakers from the brand’s official website for $179.

Conclusion

New Balance is one of the best options for athletes who want to run recreationally or opt for sports like basketball. The most expensive New Balance sports sneakers have cushioned midsoles, breathable textiles, and sturdy outsoles, to name a few features that enhance comfort and support.

