Nike basketball shoes are recognized for their innovative cushioning technology. According to Nike, their basketball shoes combine support, comfort, cushion, and traction.

Some of their shoes feature Nike Air Zoom Strobel units for acceleration and dribble, while others feature Max Air for a fresh feeling on the feet even after long plays. Other features include React footbeds and React midsoles for shock absorption and responsiveness.

Nike basketball shoes are also popular because of signature shoes from basketball stars and legends like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Sabrina Ionescu amongst others.

The list below features Nike basketball shoes that are regarded by experts as the best basketball shoes.

7 Best Nike basketball shoes to avail in 2024

The best Nike silhouettes currently available include:

Nike LeBron 21 'Blue Diver'

Nike G.T. Jump 2

Air Jordan 38 Chinese New Year

Sabrina 1 BY You

Giannis Freak 5

Cosmic Unity 3 (Team)

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Court Purple

#1 Nike LeBron 21 'Blue Diver'

The Nike LeBron 21 'Blue Diver' (Image via Nike)

These Nike LeBron 21 basketball shoes are the signature shoes of basketball legend LeBron James and are often rated as some of the best basketball shoes in the market by experts.

According to the brand description, these shoes come with Air Zoom units and light cushioning that provide power and flexibility without being heavy.

The Air Zoom technology coupled with the low-to-the-ground design gives fluidity without excess weight. These shoes come in a light armory blue, court blue, and blue hero colorway.

The Nike basketball shoes sell for $102.97 on the brand's online store.

#2 Nike G.T. Jump 2

The Nike G.T. Jump 2 (Image via Nike)

According to the brand description, these sneakers add elements of explosiveness to your game, provide bounce, and ensure cushioned landings.

The React foam in the heel reportedly offers cushioning and comfort while the engineered curve of the molded heel works for energy absorption and support.

The shoes are dressed in a barely grape, lilac bloom, dusted clay, and metallic red bronze colorway and feature engineered mesh uppers, lilac and white midsoles, dusted clay outsoles, and lace-type closures.

The Nike basketball shoes sell for $180 on the brand's online store.

#3 Air Jordan 38 Chinese New Year

The Air Jordan 38 Chinese New Year (Image via Nike)

According to Nike, the Air Jordan 38 Chinese New Year shoes are designed with a new X-plate and Zoom Strobel technology for cushioning and stability. These Air Jordan XXXVII Chinese New Year basketball shoes boast a design inspired by the Chinese Zodiac's mythical dragon.

Presented in a cedar, light pumice, sail, and metallic gold grain colorway, these shoes feature metallic details, embroidered lightweight mesh uppers, and lace-type closure.

The Nike basketball shoes sell for $140.97 on the brand's online store.

#4 Sabrina 1 BY You

The Sabrina 1 BY You (Image via Nike)

These Nike Sabrina 1 basketball shoes are said to reflect Sabrina Lonescu's unique and hard-to-define game craft. The white and blue shoes reportedly feature Air Zoom units and full-length React foam cushioning for balance, ground control, and cushioning.

The collar is also reinforced with a midfoot band system to adjust according to the arch of the foot. The Nike basketball shoes sell for $160 on the brand's online store.

#5 Giannis Freak 5

The Giannis Freak 5 (Image via Nike)

According to Nike, the Giannis Freak 5 basketball shoes are designed with an internal containment system for dynamic fitting. The shoes reportedly come with springy cushioning and a top-loaded Air Zoom unit in the forefoot that provides high energy return and responsiveness.

They are dressed in a photo blue, metallic silver, barely volt, and black colorway and feature metallic silver uppers with metallic blue overlays, white midsoles, a black outsole that provides traction, and blue lacings.

The Nike basketball shoes sell for $140 on the brand's online store.

#6 Cosmic Unity 3 (Team)

The Cosmic Unity 3 (Team) (Image via Nike)

These Cosmic Unity 3 silhouette reportedly features a Midfoot Flymesh that keeps the foot balanced with a Flyknit collar for extra support. According to the brand description, they provide cloud-like cushioning, a secure low-to-the-ground feel, and explosive speed.

The sneakers are dressed in wolf grey and white, featuring grey uppers garnished with embroidery and mesh, lace closure, white and grey midsoles, and thin grey outsoles for on-court traction.

The Nike basketball shoes sell for $74.97 instead of the previous $170 on the brand's online store.

#7 Nike Kobe 8 Protro Court Purple

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro Court Purple (Image via StockX )

The Nike Kobe sneakers are inspired by Kobe Bryant's legacy and are regarded by experts as the best in the Nike Kobe series. This is due to the herringbone pattern on the outsole for traction and Lunarlon cushioning to absorb and distribute impact.

According to the brand description, these shoes are suitable for those who want to function with advanced technology producing peak performance and style.

They come in a white and purple colorway and feature uppers with "8" '24' and '2' incorporated throughout to pay homage to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, white midsoles, and translucent purple outsoles.

The Nike basketball shoes sell for $125 on StockX.

These Nike basketball shoes combine technology and Nike’s years of experience in colorful silhouettes.

