Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” sneakers first look revealed

The first look of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” was revealed on the Instagram page "@zsneakerheadz" on May 5, 2024. According to the post caption, the model is scheduled for release in the Spring of 2025 and costs $240.

For the unversed, the partnership between the renowned show brand and the late basketball star began in 2003 with the launch of Nike Kobe 1. This pair was known for its lightweight nature and cushioned soles.

These sneakers are all set to make a comeback to pay tribute to Kobe's legacy. They will be available in a head-turning design and a vibrant colorway. Sneaker enthusiasts have eagerly anticipated the release of this iconic pair.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” sneakers combine functionality with Kobe's legacy

This isn't the first rodeo for the "Masterpiece" Kobe 9s. Back in 2014, legend Kobe Bryant himself teamed with Nike designer, Eric Avar, to create this collection. The name says it all - amazing looks and awesome performance on the court.

The new Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” sneakers are covered in the brand's Flyknit material, which is reportedly different from the original design. It is light, breathable, and strong, like a comfy sock that moves with the runner. The colorful Flyknit upper pops out against the sleek black base, and shiny silver accents add a touch of class.

Known for its comfy LunarIon sole, these Nike sneakers provide bounciness to the feet. The sole absorbs shock and lets the wearer move fast on the court. It sits well on a thin, web-like bottom. This lets the foot bend easily and grip the court well, so one can turn fast and stay in control. It is made of tough rubber for long wear, no matter where one plays.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” shoes also pay homage to Kobe Bryant. The tongue has the cool Mamba logo, a symbol he used throughout his career. As the first look depicts, the heel has a red stitch to honor Kobe's amazing comeback from a bad injury. The white Swoosh matches the sole for a clean look.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" is expected to arrive in Spring 2025 at select retailers. This shoe offers a chance to not only own a piece of basketball history, but also experience the magic of Kobe Bryant's legendary career.