5 Best Nike x Kyrie Irving sneakers to avail in 2024

Nike x Kyrie Irving sneakers are high performance basketball sneakers. The brand and the NBA star partnered in the year 2014 with their first sneaker deal, Nike x Kyrie 1. The lightning fast speed of the NBA star was incorporated through the shoes he created with the brand and they released some head turning designs as well.

Expand Tweet

The signature basketball sneaker line, Nike and Kyrie Irving, is a perfect match for basket players as they translate the responsiveness, and precision of the NBA star. Here's a look at the top 5 Nike Kyrie sneakers one can add to your collection in 2024. It is a testament to a partnership that's become synonymous with high-performance basketball footwear with the grip to handle even the quickest cuts.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products. Please let us know in the comments.

5 must have Nike x Kyrie sneakers for basketball

1) Nike Kyrie 1 Deceptive Red

Nike Kyrie 1 (Image via Stock X)

Debuted in December 2014, these Nike Kyrie 1 basketball shoes were the first ones to hit the market. Initially, they were available in the "Dream" colorway, a mix of black and red but later on came out in the red colorway only. Leo Chang was the lead designer who helped Nike x Kyrie create this amazing pair.

Sydney's Opera House inspires the outsole of these sneakers while the insoles have Nike ID attached. The heel of the shoe is extraordinary and is inspired by Kyrie's love for luxury fashion. Although the original retail price of the basketball sneakers was $110, it is available at $196 on Stock X.

2) Nike x Kyrie Low 3 Atomic Pink Stone Blue

Nike x Kyrie Low 3 Atomic Pink Stone Blue (Image via Stock X)

The Nike Kyrie Low 3 Atomic Pink Stone Blue is a basketball shoe built for agility. It features a low cut for free movement and a breathable mesh upper for comfort. Flywire tech keeps your foot secure during sharp cuts. This eye-catching shoe in pink and blue prioritizes performance with a stylish twist. Released in September 2020 for $110, it now fetches $272 on StockX.

Read more: Nike announces the official launch of Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow" sneakers

3) Nike Kyrie Low 5 'Madder Root'

Nike Kyrie Low 5 'Madder Root' (Image via Stock X)

The Nike Kyrie Low 5 Madder Root (2022) is a Kyrie Irving fan favorite. It's comfy and stylish with a breathable mesh upper in brown with orange and green accents. The rubber sole grips the court for quick cuts and changes of direction. Zoom cushioning in the forefoot adds responsiveness. Originally $100, it now goes for $136 on StockX.

4) Nike Kyrie Low 3 Black Metallic Silver

Nike Kyrie Low 3 Black Metallic Silver (Image via Stock X)

The Nike Kyrie line is for NBA star Kyrie Irving. These lightweight, breathable shoes are built to last. Special soles with a herringbone pattern grip the court, perfect for quick players who need to change direction fast. Released in October 2020, they were $110 originally but now go for $111 on StockX.

5) Nike Kyrie 3 Mamba Mentality Bruce Lee

Nike x Kyrie 3 Mamba Mentality Bruce Lee (Image via Stock X)

The Nike Kyrie 3 "Mamba Mentality" honors Kobe Bryant and Bruce Lee. Inspired by Kobe's shoes, it has a yellow base with black and red, plus a special logo. It mixes snakeskin and samurai designs. This limited-edition 2017 shoe is a must-have for fans, but it's much pricier now at $950 on Stock X.

Read more: Alchemist x Nike KD 17 sneakers: Features explored

Whether one is searching for a shoe that prioritizes performance or eye-catching design, the Nike x Kyrie collection offers a variety of options for every type of player. With their responsiveness, precision, and superior grip, these sneakers are sure to elevate the basketball game to the next level.