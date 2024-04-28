New Balance 993 “Chive” shoes: Features explored

A new iteration of the New Balance 993 silhouette was just introduced by the well-known sportswear brand New Balance, which is based in Boston. Chive is the ensemble that the model is wearing this time around. In addition to the Interstellar Purple hue of the 993 model, this Chive version will also be released. The Chive hue of the shoe is complimented with sea salt accents all over.

The New Balance 993 Chive sneakers are set to enter the footwear scene on May 2, 2024, at 10:00 am (US/Eastern). These shoes are marked with a selling price label of $219.99 for each pair. They will be sold via the brand’s online stores.

Features of New Balance 993 “Chive” shoes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming New Balance 993 Chive sneakers (Image via NB)

The 99X collection from New Balance encompasses a wide variety of incarnations and variants, and this year marks the return of the 993 to the launch roster as the centerpiece of Teddy Santis' Made in USA Season 5 assortment.

The 993 is now reinterpreted in the Chive colorway for the coming month of 2024. New Balance will also introduce the Interstellar Purple 993 and the 990v6 True Camo in addition to this Chive sneaker style.

In a manner comparable to Joe Freshgoods' interpretation of the model, the New Balance 993 Made in USA Chive features an upscale build that uses fine pigskin suede and breathable mesh. The complete top is rendered in a luxurious shade of chive green, from the suede that surrounds the mudguard, the midfoot, and the heel to the mesh that is long-lasting and lets air circulate.

The silhouette is enhanced with leather details on the toe as well as the heel, which contribute to the sneaker's opulent appearance and performance.

Conversely to green, the tongue and laces are white in color, which is soft and creamy. Additionally, the traditional New Balance N insignia and the heel tab labeling continue to preserve the coherent color palette.

This sneaker appearance is finished with a two-tone midsole in cream and white, ensuring comfortable wear, and a sturdy black rubber outsole, ensuring long-lasting sturdiness.

The description of the upcoming Chive colorway of the New Balance 993 model on the brand’s site reads,

“Originally introduced in 2008, the 993 combined elements of the two previous 99X series models, the 991 and 992, into one, streamlined design, and fine-tuned the ABZORB midsole cushioning."

The brand further underlines the features of this sneaker model as,

"The technical sophistication of the 993 comes to the MADE in USA Seasonal Collection for the first time, with a mesh upper, overlaid with premium nubuck, outfitted in vivid interstellar purple, atop a dual color white and off-white midsole. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more. MADE makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales.”

Make sure to mark your calendars for the "Chive" colorway of the New Balance 993, which will be available to purchase within the next few days. In order to receive timely notifications regarding the launch of the sneakers, readers and other interested sneakerheads are encouraged to sign up on the NB website.