New Balance 993 Interstellar Purple shoes: Features explored

The Boston-based sportswear juggernaut New Balance recently unveiled a fresh rendition of the New Balance 993 silhouette. This time around, the model is decked in an Interstellar Purple ensemble and the variant will launch on May 2, 2024, at 10 am (US/Eastern).

It features an ABZORB midsole and ACTEVA cushioning, which offer comfort to the wearer. The pair also has reflective accents and a full-length rubber outsole that ensures durability.

These shoes will cost $219.99 per pair and will be sold via the online stores of New Balance.

Features of New Balance 993 Interstellar Purple shoes

New Balance 993 Interstellar Purple shoes (Image via NB)

Teddy Santis is responsible for the creative direction of New Balance's Made in USA collection, which strives to combine striking new palettes with classic craftsmanship, thereby exemplifying both legacy and innovation.

The new shade of the New Balance 993, which is a renowned model by the company, features a top that has been created from rich pigskin suede and leather. The outer layer of the shoe is completely covered in a deep, vibrant purple color that captivates one's attention.

The foundation of dark purple mesh, which creates an intriguing backdrop for the softer suede overlays, contributes to the enhancement of this pair.

The shoe also features a subtle contrast between the cream, grey, and white accents that are found on the tongue, the laces, and the sock liner. This particular version proudly displays its heritage by exhibiting the Made in USA marking on the tongue along with a prominent N insignia on the midfoot.

The overall look is completed with a supportive foam midsole that is white and cream in color, and a robust rubber black outsole. This blends fashion and functionality and takes the pair up a notch.

The description of the upcoming New Balance 993 shoes on the brand’s website gives individuals insight into the 993 silhouette, which first launched in 2008. It states that this model includes a combination of elements from the brand's previous two models and says:

"Originally introduced in 2008, the 993 combined elements of the two previous 99X series models, the 991 and 992, into one, streamlined design, and fine-tuned the ABZORB midsole cushioning. The technical sophistication of the 993 comes to the MADE in USA Seasonal Collection for the first time, with a mesh upper, overlaid with premium nubuck, outfitted in a striking 'chive' green, atop a dual color white and off-white midsole."

It continues:

"New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more. MADE makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales."

Those interested in getting their hands on the New Balance 993 "Interstellar Purple" colorway can set their alarms for the same as they will be available to purchase in the next few days. Sneakerheads can also sign up on New Balance's site to receive timely alerts on the launch.