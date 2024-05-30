Mark Sears College Stats: How has the Alabama star performed for Crimson Tide?

Mark Sears is returning to Alabama Crimson Tide for his last collegiate season. The point guard recently withdrew his draft candidacy, lifting the institution's chances to mark another Final Four run. He is coming off the best season of his career as he transitions to become a more reliable shooter and an overall scorer.

As Sears comes through a stint at the combine, he aims to put on the defensive gloves and become a complete player behind his quickness and tenacity. Here's a closer look at Mark Sears' college career so far.

Mark Sears' college stats

Mark Sears began his college career with the Ohio Bobcats, playing two seasons with the program. As the left-handed guard steadily displayed his tenacity and shooting touch, he was recruited by Nate Oats after his sophomore year.

#1. Mark Sears' freshman year with the Bobcats

Sears was immediately considered as a steal when he committed with Ohio in 2020. Even though his first year saw him average just 19.5 minutes in a backup role, he diligently did the job. Sears averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals on a 46.7% field goal efficiency in his freshman season.

He was also the Bobcats' best free-throw shooter with an 85.1% clip and the most free throws made.

#2. Mark Sears lived up to the starting role in his sophomore season

As Jason Preston, Ohio's best storyline, transitioned to the NBA, Sears was handed the point role for the Bobcats. The guard immediately glued into the system and churned 19.6 ppg, 4.1 apg, 6.0 rpg and 1.7 spg through 35 games, starting in all of them. He logged in 35.7 minutes of court time and shot 44.4% from the field.

Moreover, Sears also elevated the only void in his game from the previous year – his 3-point shot. He improved to a 40.8% long-range efficiency in his sophomore year from a low 27.9% during his freshman year.

#3. Mark Sears enters the transfer portal to play under Nate Oats

As soon as Sears entered the portal, he was on the radar of Texas, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama and plenty of other programs. Coming as an All-MAC first-team inductee, he bought in hopes of fluent transition plays and a high IQ for crunch time scenarios.

However, Sears' court time was cut as he played next to Brandon Miller, resulting in a lower offensive generation. Playing 29.8 minutes through 37 games, Sears averaged 12.5 ppg, 2.6 apg, 3.5 rpg and 1.2 spg. Furthermore, he managed to shoot 40.6% from the field, while his 3-point touch dropped to 34.5%.

#4. Mark Sears yields a breakout season

Sears orchestrated his best run during his senior season in Tuscaloosa. He averaged 21.5 ppg, 4.0 apg, 4.2 rpg and 1.6 spg last year and made the Crimson Tide one of the quickest and most explosive offenses in the nation. He also witnessed his best shooting overalls, sinking 50.8% of his field goals and 43.6% of his 3s.

