“This makes me incredibly happy": Alabama fans rejoice as Mark Sears announces 'last dance' with Crimson Tide

Mark Sears is withdrawing from the 2024 NBA draft and returning to Alabama for his final collegiate season with the Crimson Tide. The guard believes he can improve his defensive skills in his fifth season and aims to win an NCAA title.

Moreover, he shared "Last dance" on his X just hours before the NCAA's official deadline for players to withdraw from the draft.

Mark Sears earned All-SEC first-team honor and All-American second-team last season. He also averaged 21.5 points (44% shooting from three), 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists, leading the program to the Final Four behind notable performances.

With that, fans voiced their excitement to have the senior guard back on the roster and make a title run.

"#RollTide. This makes me incredibly happy 💓," a fan replied on Sears' update.

More fans echo Alabama's rally cry, all while wishing the best for the young guard's new journey:

"Roll Tide & Congratulations. I see great things for you in the NBA…. But go win the whole thing and cement your legacy!" a follower quipped.

"Now, go claim the title of Crimson Tide G.OA.T. !!! Roll Tide!!! Ecstatic to have you back!!!," another enthusiast wrote.

"Roll Tide!!! Good to have you back!!," another fan replied.

How can Mark Sears impact Alabama's 2024-25 season run?

Mark Sears was unarguably the best player on Alabama's roster last season. He elevated his game in the NCAA run during his breakout year and has a 56-18 winning record for the program through the last two seasons. He also set the institution's single-season point record with 797 points last year.

His return significantly improves Nate Oats' roster, marking them as early favorites to make a contending run.

If Sears' last run comes anywhere close to his 2023-24 stretch, it will cement his legacy as one of the program's greatest. Moreover, it will also lift his NBA stock, solidifying him as a team leader and a floor general. However, to do so, Mark Sears will have to spearhead his squad to the final set of games once again.

