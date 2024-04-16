5 Angel Reese replacements for LSU's Kim Mulkey to think about in 2024 after Chicago Sky move

LSU coach Kim Mulkey will be on the lookout for a player who could fill the role of Angel Reese after she was drafted by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft on Monday. Reese was one of the top players in the country after playing two seasons at Maryland and the last two at LSU.

The transfer portal will likely be the best place for Kim Mulkey to find a suitable replacement for Reese next season. Here are some of the top players she could target to replace Angel Reese after the latter's move to the WNBA.

Also Read: 2025 WNBA Draft prospects: Top 10 college basketball players to watch out for

Five Angel Reese replacements for Kim Mulkey to think about

#1 Kiki Iriafen

USC v Stanford

Stanford Cardinal forward Kiki Iriafen will be a popular name for many programs this offseason.

That's because she's a player who can make a huge impact on the floor in many ways. Iriafen entered the transfer portal following the retirement of long-time Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer.

Iriafen presents a very similar skillset to Reese and would be the closest to a direct replacement for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers. Iriafen finished inside the top-10 in rebounding last season, averaging 11 boards per game. She's also one of the top and most efficient scorers in the country, averaging 19.4 points per game, shooting 54.6%.

Iriafen played three seasons at Stanford before entering the transfer portal. Like Reese, she doesn't present much of a threat from beyond the perimeter. She and Reese possess a similar size and skillset and would fit right in on the LSU squad next season.

#2 Raegan Beers

Oregon State v Colorado

Sophomore Raegan Beers could be a top transfer portal target for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers this offseason. Beers is a big, athletic forward who excels in low-post scoring, rebounding and defending.

Beers averaged a double-double with 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds with the Oregon State Beavers last season. She'e also a force on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks. She shoots the ball at an extremely efficient 66.4%, which ranked second in the country last season.

Beers is looking to play for a top team and a championship-contesting team. Under Kim Mulkey, Beers could elevate her game to the next level and fill the void left by Angel Reese.

#3 Janiah Barker

Texas A&M v South Carolina

Sophomore forward Janiah Barker entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Texas A&M. She should be a top target for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers because of her rebounding ability and combination of size and range.

Barker averaged 12.2 points and 7.6 as a sophomore with the Aggies last season. She has a unique combination of size and perimeter shooting ability. At six-foot-four, Barker can rebound at a high rate and shoots over 36% from beyond the arc.

If Barker can improve on her low-post scoring and continue to develop her 3-point shot, she could become not only a replacement for Angel Reese but a top player at her position.

#4 Liza Karlen

Connecticut v Marquette

Marquette senior forward Liza Karlen should be another transfer portal target for Kim Mulkey and LSU. She has improved her scoring in all four seasons at Marquette and has developed into a top rebounder.

At six-foot-two, Karlen is slightly undersized to be dominant in the low-post but can still defend at an elite level down low. She averaged 1.2 blocks last season and shoots just under 50%.

She can even step out beyond the arc on occasion and shoots a decent 30.5% from the three in her career.

#5 Liatu King

Pittsburgh v Clemson

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers should make an effort to grab senior forward Liatu King from the transfer portal as a replacement for Angel Reese. King is a much improved scorer during her four seasons at Pittsburgh and has become a top rebounder in the nation.

Standing at six-foot-zero, King is slightly undersized for her position but still averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding last season. She doesn't offer much threat from the perimeter but has an elite low-post game.

She ranked 43rd in scoring last season with 18.7 points per game and 26th in rebounding with 10.3 boards per game. She shot a highly efficient 52.3% last season as well.

King could look for a championship contender to bring her talents to for her final season of eligibility, and Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers could be an excellent option.

Which player do you think Kim Mulkey should bring to LSU to replace Angel Reese next season? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Iowa Draft Picks 2024: Full list of drafted players from the Hawkeyes

Poll : Will the LSU Tigers be a top-5 team next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback