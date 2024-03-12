5 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 11: Graham Ike, Mitchell Saxen and more

The college basketball season has multiple quality games going on, and as a result, some prop bets have emerged as beneficial bets for Monday's matchups. In this article, we look at five props you should add to your betting slip. All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

College Basketball Prop Bets

Graham Ike Over 21.5 Points (-115)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have an outstanding scorer in junior forward Graham Ike, averaging 16.9 points on 62.0% from the floor. Going up against the San Francisco Dons, he should be able to score the basketball well, as he averaged 24.0 points in his two outings against them. With Ike's ability to score, 22 points is not out of the range of outcomes for him in this game.

Also Read: 2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 19: Updated NCAAB Rankings

Tyler Thomas Over 3.5 Threes (-130)

Senior guard Tyler Thomas has been a lethal 3-point shooter this season, connecting 37.1% of his 3s on high attempts. Playing the Stony Brook Seawolves, he should be able to knock down four 3-pointers tonight. He is averaging 10.03 attempts per game, and his season average shows he should be able to connect on enough to hit the over here.

Mitchell Saxen Under 6.5 Rebounds (+110)

Senior center Mitchell Saxen of the Saint Mary's Gaels has done well throughout the 2023-24 college basketball season in grabbing rebounds, as the 6-foot-10 center is averaging 7.3 boards per game. However, he struggles to do so against the Santa Clara Broncos, as he has recorded just eight total rebounds throughout two games.

Santa Clara has size, so expect under 6.5 rebounds from Saxen in this game.

BJ Freeman Over 4.5 Assists (-115)

Milwaukee Panthers guard BJ Freeman has done exceptionally well setting up his teammates, averaging 4.3 assists per game. However, he has been a maestro in passing the basketball against the Northern Kentucky Norse, as he has 12 assists in two games against them. Expect his passing prowess to continue tonight.

DQ Cole Under 14.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (+100)

Junior guard DQ Cole of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies has not been putting up crazy numbers this college basketball season. This will be the third time he is facing the Cleveland State Vikings, and he averaged 3.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the first two meetings.

He is struggling offensively against the Vikings with a 28.6% shot and has yet to make a 3-point field goal. Take the under until he can prove to do well against the Vikings' defense.

Also Read: WATCH: UConn guard Cam Spencer gets called for "technical" foul after hitting three while leading Huskies for another win