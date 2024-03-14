5 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 13: Walter Clayton Jr, Jeremy Roach and more

The college basketball season gets closer to Selection Sunday, and plenty of action is happening throughout the day. There are a lot of different prop bets that will be available, but we have five you need to be placing.

DraftKings Sportsbook provided all odds in the article.

Best college basketball prop bets

Walter Clayton Jr. Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-105)

Florida Gators junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been able to do some of everything. He should be able to do just that against a middling Georgia Bulldogs team.

He is averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season and should be able to eclipse that total. In two games against Georgia, he recorded 19.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 2.0 apg. So, go with the over in this game.

Dan Skillings Over 14.5 Points (+110)

Sophomore guard Dan Skillings did well for the Cincinnati Bearcats, scoring 25 points on 13th March against Kansas. He has averaged 12.6 points per game and hit over that in two of his previous three games. So, go with the over in this matchup against the Baylor Bears.

Jeremy Roach Over 15.5 Points (-120)

Duke Blue Devils senior guard Jeremy Roach has been doing well but has averaged 14.3 ppg. He faced NC State once this season and scored 21 points. With a 48.4/44.2/85.7 shooting split throughout the season, he could reach 16 points in this matchup.

Justin Moore Over 2.5 Threes (+120)

Justin Moore has been a strong 3-point shooter for the Villanova Wildcats. Going up against the Marquette Golden Eagles tonight, he should continue his hot shooting. He is shooting 53.8% (15-of-28) from distance in his previous five games. He made three shots from beyond the arc in two games against Marquette, so go with the over here.

Noah Thomasson Over 1.5 Turnovers (+180)

Georgia Bulldogs senior guard Noah Thomasson will have the basketball a lot in this game. However, Florida has 10.9 turnovers per game and should force Thomasson into tough situations. Expect a couple of turnovers to happen, and with the incredible value on the odds, you'd make some solid returns.

Also Read: March Madness tracker: Full list of men's college basketball teams set to miss out on this year's tournament