5 best photos of $232,000 NIL-valued Cameron Brink and BF Ben Felter that gave college hoops fans pure couple goals

Cameron Brink has been phenomenal for the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team for a number of seasons now. The small forward won the national title with the team back in 2021 and has been on the rise. She has made a name as the best blocker in college basketball while her off-field romance with boyfriend Ben Felter has melted many hearts.

Brink and Felter have been dating each other since 2021 and have set many couple goals for the college basketball world. From supporting each other to leaving love notes, the Stanford couple has done it all. Here is a look at the times they melted the fan hearts with their public love on social media.

5 times Cameron Brink and Ben Felter set couple goals

1) To the person who makes life amazing

Ben Felter has a limited presence on social media. But that doesn't stop him from leaving love messages for his girlfriend, Cameron Brink. The Cardinal rower once shared an adorable visual of hugging his lady love and wishing on her birthday.

"To the person who makes life so amazing, happy birthday ❤️ I love you," Ben Felter captioned the post.

Felter affirmed his love for Brink in the post, solidifying his connection with the basketball sensation.

2) The six month anniversary

The couple celebrated six months of togetherness back in August 2021 and Felter shared a carousel of pictures with Brink on the occasion. He confirmed that he couldn't be happier than he was after spending half-a-year with the Cardinal star.

“Couldn't be happier, 6 months with you,” Felter wrote in the caption.

3) The surfing lessons

Cameron Brink picked up a new skill while dating her boyfriend. Ben Felter gave out some surfing lessons to his lady love, who has an NIL valuation of $232,000, according to On3. The lessons went really well as the Cardinal small forward termed her partner as ‘the best teacher’.

While the first two photos in the carousel showed the couple posing on the beach, the third one was seemingly clicked while the lesson was ongoing.

4) Totally smitten

Brink declared her love for Felter with a cute clip of them together. The basketball star can be seen enjoying a tight hug with both her feet in the air. She also let the world know that she was smitten by her partner, showcasing her love for him.

5) A love-filled birthday wish

Back in January 2023, Cameron Brink shared an adorable message for her partner Ben Felter. It was his birthday and the Cardinal star took the opportunity to point out the pride she feels to call him hers.

“I love to love you & I’m so proud to call you mine. Happy Birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

