5 best photos of $795,000 NIL-valued Kyle Filipowski and GF Caitlin Hutchinson ft. Anniversary

Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Hutchinson have been dating since high school and have shared lots of great moments. The Duke Blue Devils star center has had a rock-solid support system in his girlfriend. She has been his biggest cheerleader as he navigates his life as a college basketball athlete.

Out of those numerous moments, there were some that either shared with the fans on social media. Each of them showcased the strong bond they share and melted the hearts of the fans. Here is a look at the couple's five best photos.

5 best snaps featuring Kyle Filipowski and girlfriend Caitlin Hutchinson

The special anniversary snap

In 2022, Kyle Filipowski celebrated his first anniversary with girlfriend Caitlin Hutchinson. On The special occasion, Hutchinson shared a collage of the couple's snaps from their first year together. She called the Duke Blue Devils center her favorite person while sharing the collection of good times together.

“A year with my favorite person,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

The anniversary collage of the couple.

The collage showed the bond that they shared as high school sweethearts. It has all the best moments from their senior year in high school.

The cozy couple

Filipowski shared a carousel of cozy snaps affirming his love for his girlfriend. While the first photograph was a simple couple snap, the other two showed them sharing a loving moment in a picturesque setting.

“Me and you,” the then-freshman wrote in the caption.

The prom night

Prom is one of the most important days in one’s high school life, and spending it with that special someone is a matter of luck. For Filipowski and Hutchinson, luck was on their side as they shared intimate moments at their prom. The basketball star shared snippets of their time together. He also shared a life lesson with fans.

“People will start. Make it worth their while,” he wrote in the caption.

The center wore a navy blue suit with a pink shirt and check tie on the occasion. His girlfriend chose to go to the prom in a stunning maroon dress.

The kiss at midnight

Caitlin Hutchinson took to Instagram to share a New Year's snap when 2024 rolled around. The photo showed her kissing her boyfriend, Kyle Filipowski, at midnight. She also shared her feelings about the new year with the basketball star, who has a $795,000 NIL worth, according to On3.

“Can't wait for 2024 with you,” Hutchinson wrote in the caption.

The heart-melting moment between the couple makes the cut in any list of their best photographs.

The debut season recap

2022-23 was Filipowski’s first season in college basketball, and his girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchinson, shared a heartwarming recap of it on Instagram. It featured the Duke center along with the couple's families and friends. The photos showed the bond between some special people over the basketball star's performances on the court.

Filipowski played 36 games in his freshman year, averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

