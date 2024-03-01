5 times Kyle Filipowski's GF Caitlin Hutchinson turned into cheerleader for $795,000 NIL-valued Duke star 

Duke Blue Devils star Kyle Filipowski was recently at the center of an ugly incident at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum after his team lost 83-79 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

After being injured in the melee of fans court storming, he addressed the ordeal:

“I felt a bunch of hits on my body. This one was the worst of them.”

His coach, Jon Scheyer, called for an end to court storming.

“When are we going to ban court storming?” Scheyer said. “How many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched, or they get pushed, or they (get) taunted right in their face?”

Away from the court, Filipowski's longtime girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchinson, has shown her support for her famous boyfriend several times.

Hutchinson was born on Sept. 17, 1997, and is the daughter of Kevin and Amanda Hutchinson. She has a bachelor's degree in education, specializing in kinesiology, exercise science and health promotion from the University of Alabama (2015-2018).

Here are five instances that Hutchinson has turned into a cheerleader for the $795,000 NIL-valued Kyle Filipowski.

#5, Hutchinson backs her BF amid criticism

When Kyle Filipowski complained that he had been injured by the court storming by Wake Forest Demon Deacon fans, college basketball fans criticized him on an Instagram post for apparently tripping one of those fans.

Under the same post, Hutchinson backed her boyfriend with the comment:

"ily," which is short for "I love you."

Filipowski's IG

#4, Sweet birthday message

Caitlin Hutchinson wrote a sweet message for Filipowski on her Instagram account in November 2022 for his birthday.

“Happy Birthday handsome. You are incredible,” she wrote.

Kyle Filipowski's IG

#3, Hutchinson attends Filipowski's home games

Hutchinson has pictured herself with her boyfriend Kyle Filipowski attending Duke home games severally at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Caitlin Hutchinson's IG

#2, Hutchinson supports her boyfriend's endorsement

Hutchinson recently showed her support for her boyfriend on her Instagram stories by hyping up his Bite Brands NIL deal that released the Filipowski-branded Snack Fanatics Chips. She captioned her story:

"I hope we all find a love like this. The chips are good though. 10/100 recommend. A criticism has been too spicy but those people have no taste."

Caitlin Hutchinson's IG

#1, Hutchinson supports Kyle Filipowski during championship game

Caitlin Hutchinson was present at the Greensboro Coliseum to watch her boyfriend win the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against Virginia 49-59.

Caitlin Hutchinson's IG

With the NCAA Tournament a few weeks away, it is conceivable that college hoops fans will see Caitlin Hutchinson turning into a cheerleader for Kyle Filipowski once again.