5 college basketball coaches who could make a jump to the NBA ft. Eric Musselman

Coaches could always float between the NBA and college hoops, which always feeds the rumor mill of the next college coach who might go pro, like Arkansas's Eric Musselman.

As the college and NBA seasons wind down, more vacancies and possibilities arise. Here are five collegiate coaches who just might make the jump to the NBA.

5 college basketball coaches who could jump to the NBA

1) Eric Musselman, Arkansas

Muss has the NBA pedigree—he spent three years coaching Golden State and Sacramento between 2002 and 2007. He has the bloodlines—his father Bill coached the Minnesota Timberwolves. And he has the right mix of success and reason to move on from college.

Musselman has led Arkansas to two Elite Eight appearances (2021 and 2022), but his team is suffering through a 10-10 season. The lure of opportunity and better factors in the NBA could be appealing to him.

2) Nate Oats, Alabama

While Oats has none of the history that Musselman has with the NBA, he's a young coach who would be an excellent style fit. His 3-and-D approach helped rejuvenate the SEC, and at 49, he's still young enough for another move.

Oats has taken Alabama to a pair of Sweet 16s in four seasons, and his 14-6 squad could make noise in March yet again. But at Alabama, basketball will likely always play second fiddle to their legendary football program. The NBA could well come calling for Oats.

3) Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Sampson, 68, has been in Houston for a decade. However, he has strong ties to the NBA, having worked as an assistant coach for Milwaukee and Houston. He was connected to the Bucks last offseason but instead re-signed with Houston.

Particularly if Sampson has the kind of great season that the Cougars seem headed to, the opportunity for a new challenge could arise again. He has coached in a pair of Final Fours and if he reaches a third, the NBA might find Sampson irresistible.

4) John Calipari, Kentucky

Kentucky coach John Calipari has been frequently linked to the NBA, which could continue.

Like Sampson, Calipari, 64, might be less likely to move based on his age. But like Sampson, he has prior NBA ties, including his coaching of the New Jersey Nets. Calipari has brought a massive number of Kentucky and Memphis players into the league.

He has not made the Final Four since 2015, when he did it at Kentucky. A top-ten Wildcat team and a more modern offensive approach have bought him some time with Kentucky fans, but Calipari has grown increasingly frustrated with the incessant public relations required for the UK position. The chance of an NBA move is always there.

5) Scott Drew, Baylor

Drew is one of the top coaches in college basketball, and while he has few NBA ties, his no-nonsense attitude and relative youth would make him a potential NBA candidate. Drew, 53, claimed the 2020 NCAA title at Baylor.

For a school like Baylor, it's relatively easy to conclude that Drew has done all that can be done—taking the Bears to three Elite Eights and that NCAA crown. He's a defense-first coach who is very popular among his players. Particularly in Texas or nearby, an NBA team with an opening would be wise to consider Scott Drew.