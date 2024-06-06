5 college basketball players Lakers could draft if they hire Dan Hurley as HC ft. Tristen Newton

According to multiple sources, the Los Angeles Lakers target Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley to become the team's next head coach. The Lakers were initially rumored to be eyeing ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick but seem to have shifted to the current Huskies head coach.

If the Lakers manage to bring Hurley to Los Angeles, here are five college basketball players the team could target in the 2024 NBA draft later this month.

5 college basketball players the Lakers could draft if they hire Dan Hurley

#1. Tristen Newton, Guard

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Alabama vs Connecticut

Former UConn guard Tristen Newton could be a target for the Los Angeles Lakers in the late second round. The Lakers currently own the 55th overall pick, which is close to where Newton is expected to go in this year's draft.

Trending

Dan Hurley and Newton have worked together the past two seasons, winning back-to-back national titles with Newton as the team's starting guard. Newton averaged an impressive 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season. However, his draft stock fell mostly due to his inconsistent 3-point shooting.

#2. Donovan Clingan, Center

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship

It could be a stretch for the Lakers to land UConn center Donovan Clingan with their current 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. However, Clingan is a tremendously talented big man who spent the last two seasons with UConn and was instrumental in their championship run under Hurley last season.

Hurley helped Clingan develop into one of the top centers in the country during last season and could continue to oversee his development at the professional level. Clingan excelled in Hurley's system and averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season.

#3. Stephon Castle, Guard

UConn G #5 Stephon Castle

Connecticut guard Stephon Castle was one of the few one-and-done players under Dan Hurley after appearing in 34 games as a freshman with 30 starts. Castle is a young player who seemed comfortable in Hurley's system and won Big East Rookie of the Year last season in addition to NCAA All-Tournament honors during the Huskies national title run.

Castle is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft, with most mock drafts placing him in the top 10. Should he fall outside the top 10 in the first round, the Lakers could snatch him up with the 17th pick and pair him with Hurley.

#4. Devin Carter, Guard

NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal-Marquette vs Providence

Multiple 2024 NBA mock drafts have the Lakers selecting Providence guard Devin Carter with the 17th overall pick. If the Lakers bring Dan Hurley over to the team, this will remain a great pick as Hurley is familiar with Carter's playstyle and skillset.

Hurley has had to gameplan for Carter in five head-to-head matchups because Providence is in the same conference as UConn. Carter was the Big East Player of the Year in the 2023–24 season, ranking first in the conference with 19.7 points per game.

#5. Cam Spencer, Guard

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship

Cam Spencer transferred to Connecticut last season to play his final year of college basketball under Hurley. Spencer's 2024 NBA draft projection currently has him selected between the 54th and 58th overall pick based on multiple mock drafts.

The Lakers could bring in another UConn alumni to continue his career, alongside Hurley as the head coach, with the 55th overall pick that they currently own. Spencer is lethal from beyond the arc, effective off the ball and an intelligent defender.

Do you think Dan Hurley will be the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers next season? Let us know where you think the reigning Naismith Coach of the Year will be coaching next year in the comment section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback