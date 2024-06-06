5 UConn players who might enter the transfer portal if Dan Hurley leaves ft. Alex Karaban

The hot rumor of the moment is that UConn coach Dan Hurley is contemplating a jump to the NBA to become the coach of the LA Lakers. For those needing a quick catch-up on Hurley, check out here.

If Hurley leaves, he will have an interesting roster of UConn players with decisions to make. Will those players, some newly committed ones, enter or re-enter the transfer portal? Here's five who might.

Five UConn players who might enter the transfer portal if Hurley leaves

McDonald's All-American Liam McNeeley was a late addition for UConn, but he might look elsewhere if Dan Hurley leaves.

#5 Jaylin Stewart

Stewart has seemingly dedicated himself to the thankless role of biding his time in search of a bigger opportunity.

In an era when more and more freshmen are seeking immediate gratification, Stewart averaged 2.5 ppg for UConn. The six-foot-seven forward hails from Washington and might decide to hone his skills closer to home if Hurley is gone.

#4 Tarris Reed, Jr.

Reed is a just-arrived transfer who might take a long look at his situation if Dan Hurley goes. Reed, a six-foot-10 center from the University of Michigan, was brought in to replace NBA-bound Donovan Clingan.

He averaged 9.0 ppg and 7.2 rpg at Michigan last season and was eighth in the Big Ten in blocked shots. But as a junior who was coming to UConn to play for Hurley, he may go elsewhere.

#3 Liam McNeeley

McNeeley was one of the most highly recruited freshmen still left in the spring, when he chose UConn over a host of interested programs.

The six-foot-seven wing forward was the No. 10 ranked player in the 247sports.com evaluation of the 2024 recruiting class. Among other schools McNeeley considered were Kansas, Indiana and Texas. He could be back on the market soon.

#2 Aidan Mahaney

A six-foot-two combo guard from St. Mary's in California, Mahaney averaged 13.9 ppg there for two seasons.

A 38% 3-point shooter in college, Mahaney was widely viewed as one of the most prolific perimeter scorers in the transfer portal. He was the subject of an intense but brief recruiting battle before choosing UConn in late April. Many top schools would be interested in him yet again.

#1 Alex Karaban

Karaban might be the Huskie who gave up the most to follow Dan Hurley. In electing to try to chase a third consecutive NCAA title, Karaban took his name out of the NBA Draft to return to school. He wasn't an NBA super prospect, but Karaban's six-foot-eight size and high motor made him a very likely draft pick.

Instead, he returned for another year. In 2024, Karaban averaged 13.3 ppg and 5.1 rpg for the Huskies. A 38% shooter, he was a glue guy for UConn, capable of stepping into a high-profile role or handling supporting work.

If Dan Hurley goes, will Karaban leave too? It's too late for the NBA, but Karaban might decide that if the UConn mini-dynasty is over, he could take his skills elsewhere.

Which UConn players do you think will stay or go if Dan Hurley indeed goes? We'd love to hear your thoughts below in our comments section:

