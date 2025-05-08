6 transfer portal additions by Miami for Jai Lucas’ 1st year feat. Malik Reneau

Jai Lucas was hired as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes this offseason after spending the past three years as an assistant and associate coach with the Duke Blue Devils. It is his first head coaching opportunity since starting his coaching career in 2016.
He is taking over a Miami team that has not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since their Final Four appearance in 2023. This past season, the team had a 7-24 record and fired head coach Jim Larranaga halfway through the season. While the team was not in a great spot last offseason, Jai Lucas has been busy improving the team.
In his first offseason leading the Miami Hurricanes, Jai Lucas has added six players through the transfer portal. Here is a look at all six of them.
6 transfer additions for Miami in Jai Lucas' first year as head coach
#1, Malik Reneau
The biggest offseason addition for Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes is Indiana transfer Malik Reneau. Reneau is coming off a strong junior season where he averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. However, the previous season he was even better, averaging 15.4 points per game.
Reneau was somewhat limited this past season because of a knee injury but should step into the Hurricanes' lineup next season as one of its top players.
#2, Tre Donaldson
Michigan guard Tre Donaldson transferred from Auburn to Michigan this past season and had a big breakout year, averaging 11.3 points per game. He is now transferring again, this time to Miami, where he should play a bigger role.
#3, Tre Washington
New Mexico sophomore Tre Washington had a breakout campaign last year, averaging 11.1 points per game for the Lobos. He became a full-time starter but elected to enter the transfer portal, eventually choosing to join the Miami Hurricanes.
#4, Ernest Udeh Jr.
Ernest Udeh Jr. established himself last season as a strong rebounding player despite his limitations offensively. He averaged 6.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while starting all 30 games he played in before entering the transfer portal to join Jai Lucas' Hurricanes.
#5, Marcus Allen
Missouri transfer Marcus Allen did not have much of an opportunity to play last season as a freshman. He appeared in 26 games, but only averaged 9.2 minutes in each. As a result, he entered the portal and joined a Hurricanes squad, which he should be positioned to play a bigger role in.
#6, Jordyn Kee
Jordyn Kee joined Georgia last year as a recruit but redshirted his freshman season. After redshirting, he decided to enter the transfer portal and commit to Miami. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he plays in his first true season in college basketball.
