$812,000 NIL-valued Shaqir O'Neal backs Lebron James as Lakers beat the Warriors in nail-biting 145-144 showdown

Shaqir O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, seems to be a Lebron James fan. After a victory of James' LA Lakers over the Golden State Warriors last night, 145-144 in overtime, the younger O'Neal shared on Instagram the Lakers superstar's stats in the encounter. James had 36 points, 12 assists and 20 rebounds in the nailbiting encounter on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Lakers moved over 500. to a record of 24-23. The Warriors are having a disappointing season, with an overall record of 19-24.

Golden State's talisman, Stephen Curry, scored 46 points and had seven assists and three rebounds. The Lakers currently stand near the middle of the pack at number nine in the Western Conference, and the Warriors are closer to the bottom at number twelve.

Shaqir O'Neal NIL deals: $812K

Shaqir O'Neal is the seventh college basketball player on On3's NIL deals ranker and the 39th collegiate athlete overall. With 4.4 million followers through his social channels, the bulk of those coming from his 3.5 million followers in TikTok, the player has capitalized on his famous last name with $812k of value in NIL deals.

His reported deals are with boohooMAN and Capital One. The Capital One deal includes an endorsement of the bank's Savor One student card. Boohoman is a partnership with brother Shareef O'Neal that has brought forth a new clothing brand.

What's ahead for Lebron James and the Lakers?

Lebron James and the Lakers will clash with the Houston Rockets on Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Rockets lost their last game, a 106-104 close clash with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Houston's record is 21-24 in the season so far.

Where does Shaqir O'Neal play?

Shaqir O'Neal is a forward at Texas Southern. The 6-foot-8, 201-pound Tigers sophomore has recorded an average of 2.3 points, 0.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game this season. Texas Southern's record stands at 6-12 at the moment.