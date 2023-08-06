"A Mess": Angel Reese left unimpressed by boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher, his hilariously failed attempt at baking bags almost a million views

Angel Reese keeps converting fans to her cause with her adorable and, at times, downright hilarious videos with her now-confirmed boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Reese recently confirmed the rumors that she was dating the Florida State guard and even gave the full story of how they met.

"Cam'Ron is my boyfriend," Reese said. "Yes, me and Cam'Ron have known each other for six years. That kinda helped. We know each other, so that kind of helps a lot. I mean, we both play the same sport, so we understand each other's schedule."

Cam'Ron Fletcher is a 6-foot-7 wing who transferred from Kentucky to Florida State last season. Although he tore his ACL in December, he averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 10 games.

Reese shared another video of Cam'Ron Fletcher trying to bake for her during National Girlfriend's Day. He had batter all over his shirt which read 'I love my girlfriend'.

A fan responded to the clip.

"The shirt is getting me."

To which Reese immediately replied.

"A MESS!"

The adorable video of the couple hit over a million views, showing the type of reach that Reese has managed to capture in a few short months.

Reese has never been shy about showing the affection she has for Fletcher and vice-versa.

Can Angel Reese lead LSU to another title?

After winning the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award at the recent ESPYs, Angel Reese painted a target on her back by making a huge proclamation.

“Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland to play at LSU, and I just joined a family,” she said. “So I just want to say thank you. And another natty is coming, period.”

With the addition of the highly-rated prospect, Hailey Van Lith, one can see why Angel Reese was confident enough to predict that LSU would win another national championship.

Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists as she led Louisville to the Elite Eight before being eliminated by a monster showing by Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

Reese and Flau'jae Johnson already make for a portent combination on the court, Van Lith could be the final ingredient needed for a repeat.

Standing in LSU's way will be Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes once again, 2022 Naismith winner Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies and Stanford's Cameron Brink.

Coach Kim Mulkey has all the ingredients to win the championship once again, and with her star prospect Angel Reese in a confident mood, who can bet against them?