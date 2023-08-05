What is Angel Reese's boyfriend's name? A sneak peek into the personal life of the LSU star

Angel Reese has been having a fantastic year. After winning a title against the team led by one of the best players in college, the most valued college athlete in terms of NIL has been all over the internet. That goes for not only being the reigning champ or the celebrity she is but also due to her dating life.

Following the LSU women's basketball team's title run in April, Reese took social media by storm. Sports Illustrated made her part of its swimsuit issue this year, and she has also appeared on the covers of SLAM (in March, with teammate Flau'jae Johnson) and Sports Illustrated for kids (with her cousin and men's national champion Jordan Hawkins of UConn).

Soon after, rumors about Reese being in a relationship started to buzz. It all started when Reese posted an Instagram story with Florida Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher. However, this was just the start of all sorts of rumors.

Reese has the fifth-best NIL profile among college athletes, valued at $1.6 million.

In the midst of all her promotions and rising popularity, Angel Reese confirmed her dating rumors on a podcast.

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher were friends for six years

All the rumors as well as her social media posts had made it obvious, but Reese finally confirmed her dating life later on. Recently on the "1 Star Recruits" podcast, Reese talked about her relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Reese and Fletcher are two amazing ball players and have been in touch for as long as six years. The two are in a long-distance relationship, as Reese competes for the AmeriCup with Team USA. On the other hand, Fletcher continues to work on his game.

"Cam'Ron is my boyfriend," Reese said. "Yes, me and Cam'Ron have known each other for six years. That kinda helped. We know each other, so that kind of helps a lot. I mean, we both play the same sport, so we understand each other's schedule."

The couple has been on the grind, as they both look to play on the big stage one day. Reese has established herself as one of the most anticipated players to play in the WNBA, yet she will enter her senior year in college. Whereas for Fletcher, he had a great season, as he posted improved numbers throughout the 2022-23 season.

As Reese's popularity grows, it will be interesting to see the two together in the future, possibly as professional players.