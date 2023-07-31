In Photos: Angel Reese flaunts her quality time with Cam'Ron Fletcher and shares the new frames on her IG story

LSU star Angel Reese and Florida Seminoles' guard Cam'Ron Fletcher have become the enduring power couple in college sports ever since they confirmed that they were dating.

The two prospects have not been shy about showing each other off on their social media. Reese recently posted framed pictures of the couple on her Instagram stories to her 2.4 million followers.

Angel Reese's framed pictures of her and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

Cam'Ron Fletcher has never been shy to show off Angel Reese either. He recently posted an Instagram picture of her on his story with the caption:

"I know you love the way I look at you."

To which Reese reposted and replied:

"I love you"

Cam'Ron Fletcher and Reese's relationship seems to be thriving, going by the way they interact in all of their videos and photos on various social media platforms.

Reese recently scored a significant deal with Sports Illustrated where she appeared on their Swimsuit Edition. She was not at all phased and was grateful for the opportunity to work with such a lucrative brand:

"I had on thong bathing suits and I didn't think I was going to be comfortable, but [everyone] made me feel really comfortable," Reese said. "I work out a lot. I embrace my body and who I am and every mark on my body."

Reese is fresh from winning the James C. Corbett Award for the best male and female athletes in Louisiana. She won the award alongside former fellow LSU prospect and now Washington Nationals pick Dylan Crews.

Angel Reese's growing NIL legacy

Angel Reese's marketability has made her a household name. She bagged several lucrative NIL deals, the latest being with Amazon.

She appeared in an Amazon advertisement alongside LSU teammate Flau'Jae Johnson, targeting the college-going demographic, where she attempts to decorate her dorm room with Amazon's help.

"Let me show you guys how my room dripped out with Amazon for less. I just got an Amazon package, and I got stuff with all my favorite colors. So let's see what I got light pink, hot pink, dark pink, off pink. I like to get a little while sometimes. People always say, Angel, do you do your own lashes? Of course, I do my own lashes. Check this out my own private lash-stash."

This comes after being specifically chosen by Dwayne Johnson of the "Fast and Furious franchise" to headline the promotion of his energy drink ZOA.

Reese was one of the college student-athletes dubbed 'The Rock's Warriors' chosen for the opportunity.

With the college basketball season now just a few months away, Angel Reese seems to be moving up a gear and will most probably bag a few more NIL deals to expand her already considerable empire.