Who is Angel Reese's boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher? Taking a closer look at the relationship timeline of college basketball stars

Angel Reese and Cam’Ron Fletcher are more than just two of the best college basketball players in the nation. They are also a couple that has been dating for a few months and has been showing their love on and off the court.

Reese, a 6-foot-3 forward, led LSU to its first national title in 2023, averaging 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a sophomore. Fletcher, a 6-foot-7 wing, transferred from Kentucky to Florida State after his freshman year.

He was having a breakout season with the Seminoles before tearing his right ACL in December. He averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 10 games.

The duo met six years ago through basketball and became closer during the pandemic. They confirmed their relationship in June 2023, when Reese appeared on the 1 Star Recruits podcast and said:

“Cam’Ron is boyfriend, yes.”

Reese also said that they have a lot in common and understand each other’s schedules.

“Me and Cam’Ron have known each other for six years, so that kinda helped — that we already know each other, so that kind of helps a lot. … We both play the same sport, so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.”

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher: The power couple of college basketball

Angel Reese and her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher have been posting cute videos and photos of themselves on TikTok and Instagram - working out together, cuddling together, dancing together, and joking around together.

In one video, Reese captioned the clip “I miss youu,” as Fletcher hugged her from behind and smiled.

The couple also have some fun with their fans, as they often tease each other and answer questions about their relationship on TikTok. They have also shown off their skills on the court, as they sometimes work out together at LSU’s gym.

Reese and Fletcher are both looking forward to having big seasons in 2023-24, as they hope to lead their teams to deep runs in the NCAA tournament. They are also both eligible for the 2024 NBA and WNBA drafts, where they could become one of the few couples to make it to the pros.

