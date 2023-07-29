Angel Reese responds to her latest achievement, bagging the 2023 James J. Corbett Award for Top Female Athlete at Louisiana

Angel Reese and Dylan Crews won it all last season to ensure that LSU was the home of multiple titles after both the women's basketball and men's baseball teams emerged as 2023 national champions.

With all the upward mobility of the Reese name currently and Dylan Crews being picked No. 2 overall to the Washington Nationals, there were only ever going to be two certain winners in the men's and women's categories of Louisiana's top athlete's award.

On Friday, Angel Reese won the James J. Corbett Award as Louisiana's best amateur athlete alongside Dylan Crews.

By all accounts, Reese had an impressive campaign last season, leading the SEC in several key categories. She averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds, the highest average in the conference.

The Corbett award adds to a growing pile of personal recognition for Angel Reese after she won the Best Breakthrough Award at this year's ESPYs, beating out archrival Caitlin Clark.

This came after she won the BET Award for Sportswoman of the Year barely a month ago.

After leading LSU to the national championship, Reese was also controversially awarded the Most Outstanding Player over Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who broke several records during the NCAA tournament.

LSU congratulated her on Twitter for her Corbett Award win.

LSU Women's Basketball @LSUwbkb



Angel Reese is the winner of the 2023 James J. Corbett Award as the top female amateur athlete in the state of Louisiana!

Reese immediately responded to LSU:

Basketball fans on social media inundated her Twitter handle and congratulated her on her win.

Reese is not just winning awards, but she's also winning in the NIL deals department. Barely a week after being named as one of 'The Rock's Warriors' on a NIL deal promoting Dwayne 'The Rock' Jhonson's energy drink, ZOA, she bagged another major deal.

In a cushy Amazon advertisement, Reese and her LSU teammate, Flau'Jae Johnson, appear in a commercial catering to college students furnishing their dorm rooms. It showed how far Reese has come since her eventful March Madness appearance.

In what was a crossover, the 'Bayou Barbie' also appeared in a video with other NIL top-earners, the Cavinder twins, at the ESPYs while dancing to "Barbie World" by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

The video went viral within a week, showing the endless possibilities that exist for student-athletes in the NIL-social media era and why brands can't get enough of them.

Angel Reese's thriving social life

LSU vs. Iowa

Angel Reese is winning on and off the court, as her social life is also thriving.

Reese capitalized on her fame and numerous brand endorsement deals to launch her foundation, the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which is being praised as a positive step towards equity for female athletes.

After months of speculation, Reese recently admitted that she was in a relationship with Florida State prospect Cam'Ron Fletcher. Since then, she has shown her 2.3 million Instagram and 37,000 Twitter followers glimpses into their relationship.

This is truly the year of Angel Reese.