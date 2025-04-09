Adou Thiero NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Arkansas forward ft. Toronto Raptors

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero has signified his intention to pursue the NBA next season, declaring himself eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. The Pittsburgh native initially played for two seasons under one-time national champion coach John Calipari in Kentucky before following the Hall of Famer to Fayetteville via transfer portal.

Ad

Thiero was the No. 1 offensive option for the Razorbacks before sustaining a hyperextended knee in their regular-season game against Missouri on Feb. 22. He returned in the Sweet 16 and played for five minutes against Texas Tech, tallying one point and one rebound.

Thiero played 27 games for Arkansas this past season and averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals. He shot 54.5% from the field and 68.6% from the free-throw line.

NBA Draft Room describes the forward as a standout defender, rebounder and an energy player who can switch from wing to combo forward with ease. Yahoo Sports, meanwhile, compared him to Stanley Johnson and Jae Crowder due to his muscular frame and explosive first step.

Ad

Trending

Both sites suggest Thiero should improve his shooting to fit the role of a 3-and-D when he gets drafted and signed by an NBA team in the 2025-26 season.

Here's a closer look at the teams that could pick the forward up in the NBA draft on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Top 5 landing spots for Adou Thiero in 2025 NBA draft

#5. Washington Wizards

Ad

Washington needs a complementary piece who could help star forward Alex Sarr build its frontline. Small forward Justin Champagnie isn't fit for the three spot as he's small for the position.

Acquiring Thiero from the draft in the second round could be a big steal considering his Kentucky pedigree and his three-year mentorship under one of the best one-and-done coaches in the nation in John Calipari.

The 6-foot-8 forward has the body to be a solid small forward, but he needs to improve his outside shooting to stay in the NBA for several years. Thiero has shot 25.8% from the 3-point line this past season for Arkansas, which is a dip from 32.2% in his first two seasons with the Wildcats.

Ad

#4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City is known for developing rookies and young stars who could play in the wing/small forward position (case in point: Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort). The Thunder need a burly small forward who can also play the four-spot when needed and Thiero fits the job.

Thiero could play primarily as an off-the-bench reliever for Williams and gain extended minutes in the power forward spot if Thunder coach Mark Daigenault plays Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren together. The junior forward can help Holmgren on defense, as he can body up on the opposing team's power forward before Holmgren finishes the job at the rim.

Ad

#3. Sacramento Kings

Taking a look at the current Sacramento depth chart, there's a big hole to fill in the second small forward spot. Superstar DeMar DeRozan has been working like a horse in the position for the Kings since he was acquired before the 2024-25 season started.

If DeRozan rests, trade acquisition Zach LaVine takes over, but he's too small for the position. This opens up the vacancy for Adou Thiero in the 2025 NBA draft as the Arkansas forward is a good fit as an off-the-bench producer for the Kings in his first season.

Ad

He can also gain some veteran wisdom from LaVine — a former slam dunk champion turned shooting guard — and DeRozan, who was an effective slasher in Toronto before shifting to a facilitator and a midrange threat.

#2. Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan and his scouts would probably be on the lookout for a burly and jacked small forward who can help Coby White move to his comfortable position at the two-guard or shooting guard. Adou Thiero could still be available in the second round and his scoring and underrated blocking skills is a fit for the guard-heavy Bulls.

Ad

Thiero can shift from power forward to small forward with relative ease and has the potential to be a starter for a team like Chicago. He needs to improve on his shots from beyond the free-throw line, as his guards might likely gamble on letting him shoot from that distance due to his suspect shooting abilities.

#1. Toronto Raptors

Toronto has RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes in the small forward and power forward spots, respectively. But like other teams in the lower half of the standings, they needed someone who could help them move up the rankings next season.

Ad

Adou Thiero could help the Raptors boost the small forward/power forward spots with his ability to create his shots inside the arc. He has improved defense skills and play-finishing. These complement his open-floor athleticism and above-average efficiency in driving to the basket.

Which team do you think should look to acquire the services of Arkansas' Adou Thiero in the 2025 NBA draft? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.