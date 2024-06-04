AJ Dybantsa Landing Spots: 3 teams who could benefit from 2025 class prospect ft. Auburn Tigers

Five-star recruit AJ Dybantsa, initially projected to be the top prospect in the 2026 class, moved up to the 2025 class last year. Despite the change, Dybantsa maintains his top position and is now the No. 1 player in the 2025 class.

The 17-year-old forward started his high school basketball career at St. Sebastian’s School. In his freshman year, Dybantsa averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

He concluded his high school career at Utah Prep with impressive stats of 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game during the 2023-24 season.

Dybantsa has received offers from almost every prominent college program nationwide, including Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, UNC and Arkansas. In May, NBA insider Shams Charania interviewed AJ Dybantsa about potential college choices.

Trending

"I went on two visits. I went to USC and Auburn. This fall coming up, I have some more planned up," Dybantsa said. "Me and my dad will narrow down some situations with my mom."

Below is the list of teams the six-foot-nine athlete would most likely join.

Top three landing spots for AJ Dybantsa

#3 BYU

The Cougars have the chance to stun the college basketball world by securing the top prospect, Dybantsa. In a surprising turn of events, AJ is set to make an unofficial visit to BYU on June 3 to meet coach Kevin Young, as confirmed by AJ's dad Ace to 247 Sports.

A move to BYU would be beneficial for Dybantsa as he will get to play under the leadership of Coach Kevin Young. His natural scoring ability and high basketball IQ could be a game-changer for the Cougars.

#2 Auburn

AJ Dybantsa made an official trip to Auburn University on May 2. He came to Auburn with his parents, Ace Dybantsa and Chelsea Dybantsa.

"We arrived at Auburn last night for an official visit," AJ's father, Ace said.

"Coach Bruce Pearl picked us up at ATL airport and drove us to Auburn. We got a chance to speak to Auburn’s most famous basketball alumni, Charles Barkley."

Having NBA legend Charles Barkley speak on behalf of Auburn certainly gives them a slight advantage in attracting AJ compared to other teams.

HC Bruce Pearl emphasizes player development. Dybantsa’s desire to thrive both on and off the court aligns with the coaching staff’s approach.

#3 USC

USC coach Eric Musselman is a huge fan of AJ Dybantsa. In May, The Trojans joined the long list of teams that are interested in signing AJ.

Dybantsa posted a picture of USC's logo on X to express gratitude to the team and Coach Eric for the offer.

"After speaking to Coach Musselman, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California! Go Trojans."

Expand Tweet

Dybantsa's ability to play both as a wing and small forward fits well with USC's style. Coach Musselman has the potential to fully utilize his skills. Moreover, USC has a track record for nurturing NBA prospects, and AJ could thrive in this environment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback