Akron vs Western Michigan predictions, odds and picks - March 8 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Akron and Western Michigan will lock horns in a Mid-American Conference clash on Friday night at the University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Akron (21-9, 13-4 in MAC) seeks to bounce back from a one-point loss to Eastern Michigan, while Western Michigan (11-19, 8-9 in MAC) looks to end the regular season on a bright note.

In their last encounter, the Zips came from behind to outclass the Broncos, 77-66. Akron scored 50 second-half points to overturn a 27-29 deficit at halftime and secure the win.

Enrique Freeman led the Zips' offense with a double-double performance. The 6-foot-7 senior finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Sammy Hunter and Ali Ali added 19 and 18 points, respectively. Jefferson Monegro top-scored for Western Michigan with 17 points.

The Zips have averaged 74.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the conference, but they are MAC's top defensive team, as they limit their opponents to 65.4 points per outing.

On the other hand, the Broncos are ninth-best in the MAC in offense, averaging 71.2 points per game. However, their defense has given up 74.3 points per contest, which is fourth-worst in the conference.

Freeman leads Akron in points, rebounds, and blocks with averages of 18.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Ali is the No. 2 option for the team, with stats of 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Seth Hubbard is the only Bronco who averages in double figures. He averages 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. B. Artis White is Western Michigan's second-leading scorer, averaging 9.8 points per game.

Anthony Crump #0 of the Western Michigan Broncos.

Akron vs Western Michigan: Betting odds

ActionNetwork.com places Akron as a 7.5-point favorite with a money line of -400. On the other hand, betting on Western Michigan would pay +310. The game's over/under is 139.

Akron vs Western Michigan: Head-to-Head

Akron leads the all-time series, 27-7, including 9-1 in their last 10 games. The Zips won their previous match, 77-66.

Akron vs Western Michigan: Where to watch

The Akron-Western Michigan match will be aired on CBS Sports Network at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PST. It will also stream on either CBSSports.com or FuboTV.

Akron vs Western Michigan: Key injuries

Both teams are healthy for Thursday's clash.

Akron vs Western Michigan: Best picks and prediction

Akron is 7-5 away from home, while Western Michigan is 6-7 in their arena. Both teams are coming off losses, but the Zips have a better chance of winning owing to their great defense and Freeman's all-around game.

Pick: Akron (-7.5, -400)