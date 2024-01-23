Alcorn State vs Prairie View Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 22 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Davey L. Whitney Complex will host a Southwestern Athletic Conference basketball game between the visiting Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Alcorn State Braves on Monday night.

The Panthers (7-10, 2-2 SWAC) are on a two-game winning streak following a 71-62 road victory over the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Braves (2-15, 1-3) are on a two-game losing streak after Saturday's 72-61 home loss against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Prairie View A&M Panthers +3.5 (-120) Over 149.5 (-110) +135 Alcorn State Braves -3.5 (+100) Under 149.5 (-110) -155

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View head-to-head

These teams are extremely familiar with one another as Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State are longtime SWAC foes. In their past 50 meetings, the Panthers have a 26-23 record against the Braves and won the most recent game 75-71 on the road on Feb. 25.

Where to watch Alcorn State vs. Prairie View?

This game will not be available on linear television but that does not mean that we cannot watch this game. This game will be available to be seen on the CBS Sports App and streaming on Fubo.

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View key injuries

Alcorn State

No injuries to report

Prairie View

No injuries to report

Alcorn State vs. Prairie View: Best picks and prediction

The Alcorn State Braves and the Prairie View A&M Panthers have not been well this season, as SWAC teams typically struggle in nonconference play, but this point total is way too high. When looking at the offensive production throughout the season, the Panthers are scoring 69.9 points per game while the Braves are averaging 68.0 ppg.

While the defenses are not doing well when looking at the season statistics, they are playing a lot better as of late. Prairie View A&M is giving up 69.8 ppg in their last five games while Alcorn State is allowing 73.0 ppg in that same stretch.

Meanwhile, the offenses have struggled to shoot the ball (Prairie View A&M shoots 40.5%; Alcorn State shoots 41.2%). All in all, go with the under as 150 points feels too high for these offenses to eclipse.

Pick: Under 149.5 (-110)

