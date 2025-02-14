“An Ivy League kid”: Hoops fans appreciate Kaitlyn Chen’s high GPA as UConn celebrates Paige Bueckers and teammates

The UConn Huskies are one of the most dominant basketball programs in the country. Their women's team is stacked with talent, while their male squad is back-to-back reigning NCAA champions.

While UConn has a stellar sporting history, the school is also carving out a solid legacy in the classroom. On Thursday, the school's women's basketball team posted on their Instagram page shouting out their squad. The caption reads:

"shoutout to our student-athletes who got a 3.0 GPA or higher in the fall semester! Kaitlyn Chen earned a 4.0 👏"

Fans were very impressed with the news and celebrated their stars in the comment section.

(Image source - Instagram)

"Chen's really an icy league kid."

One said, "Of course Kaitlyn has a 4.0 she went to Princeton😭"

Another added, "Outstanding! Congratulations, Kaitlyn! A team pursuing excellence, on and off the court."

However, some fans pointed out the absence of some players:

Another pondered, "What happened to Morgan😢"

Another asked out loud, "Where is Ice?"

UConn Huskies winning on and off the court

Kaitlyn Chen is a guard for the UConn Huskies and a phenomenal student in the classroom. She was the crowning jewel in a stellar academic year for the Huskies.

Apart from excelling in the classroom, Chen is contributing immensely on the basketball court. She's one of the most durable players on the squad and hasn't missed a game this season. She's also led the team in assists in multiple games, especially when Paige Bueckers takes a breather.

The Huskies are playing great basketball under head coach Geno Auriemma. The team is fluid in its player style and less reliant on Bueckers than in recent years. Instead, it lets other players touch the ball, and Bueckers does what she has to when presented with the opportunity.

The Huskies are fresh off a blowout win over the St. John's Red Storm. It was a 78-40 win that never looked close for the contest's duration. Azzi Fudd scored a career-high 34 points in the blowout. The versatile guard improved her season average points to 12.7 in 23 minutes.

The UConn Huskies (23-3) next game is against the South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2). The Gamecocks are ranked fourth in the country and are fresh off a loss to the Texas Longhorns.

