Analyst believes Azzi Fudd has a chance to become a “household name” after returning to UConn

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd, through all the adversities she's faced, can now call herself a national champion. On Sunday, April 6, she and her team capitalized on a hot start against the defending national champions in the South Carolina Gamecocks to win by 23 points, 82-59, in the title game of this year's NCAA tournament.

Fudd has since decided to run it back for her fifth and final year of college basketball eligibility with the program she has spent the last four years with. Collegiate hoops analyst Robin Lundberg on YouTube believes that this gives the senior the chance to become a way bigger star than she already is with her stature right now in women's basketball as a whole.

"I think Azzi Fudd made the right call to go back to UConn because, you know, she won the national championship and she would've been drafted high in the WNBA Draft just based on potential. Her ability to shoot the basketball puts her floor very high, and her other abilities put her ceiling very high," Lundberg said. (0:00)

Lundberg then explained his take on how Fudd's off-court portfolio will blossom as well.

"But, she has a chance to run it back and really become a superstar kind of household name. Paige Bueckers was the face of the Huskies, obviously, clearly. Now, Azzi, next to Sarah Strong, can carry the program forward and she can continue to build her star power. Not to mention, she can come into the WNBA after there is a new CBA," he explained. (0:22)

The Geno Auriemma-coached squad saw Fudd put up 24 markers, five boards, an assist, and three steals in 38 minutes of playing time during the winner-take-all fixture to be named the 2025 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

Robin Lundberg says that injuries played a part in Azzi Fudd's decision to stay in college

In the same video, Robin Lundberg talked about how the basketball world is used to seeing men's college basketball players declare immediately for the NBA draft as opposed to the women's college and age rule to reach the WNBA. But, he said that a factor in Azzi Fudd's final decision was also due to her injury history.

"I wouldn't have begrudged Azzi Fudd if she did. I'm looking forward to seeing her at the WNBA level. But, she barely did play in college because of the ACL injury. She got back this year, and it looked like she finally started to get her confidence back as the season wound down and of course, as UConn moved on and continued to advance," Lundberg shared. (6:20)

"So, I understand why she would want to comeback," he concluded.

En route to her first national championship berth in her fourth collegiate stint, Azzi Fudd averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals a game for the UConn Huskies.

