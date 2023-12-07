Angel Reese reveals secret behind her strong relationship with BF Cam'Ron Fletcher following his devastating knee injury

Angel Reese has made a lot of headlines in the past year for her exploits both on and off the basketball court. The LSU Tigers women's basketball star led her team to a national championship in the 2022-23 season. But she is not the only big star in her inner circle. Her boyfriend, Cam’Ron Fletcher, is charting his way in college basketball.

Reese took to social media to explain why she shares a strong relationship with Fletcher. She did this after The FSU star suffered a devastating injury that ended his season. So what is the reason for such a strong bond between the two college basketball stars?

Here is what LSU Tigers star Angel Reese wrote on her Instagram story:

“Why is our relationship so strong? because we face challenges and grow together.”

Credit: Angel Reese IG

Fletcher suffered a season-ending injury in Florida State's recent loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Seminoles guard re-injured his knee like last season and will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to the injury. But for Reese, it is another challenge to grow.

Reese was out of the LSU lineup for four and a half games, and there were many speculations about her future with the Tigers. She is back in the team and guided them to a win.

Angel Reese: Trials and tribulations of this season

Angel Reese had to sit out a big chunk of the Tigers games for undisclosed reasons. She even faced criticism for her attitude. But she then went on to give a reason for her absence.

“My mental health is the most important before anything," Reese said on her absence, "and I’m gonna make sure I’m okay before anything because I don’t wanna cause any harm or cancer in the locker room.”

The Tigers star returned to action against Virginia Tech, guiding the Tigers to an 84-62 win over the Hokies. The Tigers are 8-1 at the moment and just behind the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC. Can a mentally refreshed Reese lead LSU to another national title?