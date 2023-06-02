LSU star Angel Reese has teammed up with Zion Williamson and Karl-Anthony Towns for a brand new commercial for Starry, a soft drink. And fans on social media make their opinions known about how they are going to support the college basketball star without any hesistation.

The LSU star has a $1.4 million On3 NIL Valuation.



This capped off a busy week for Angel Reese as she made a cameo appearance in a Latto featuring Cardi B music video, visited the White House and had her Starry commercial debut.

One fan pointed out how they do not like the drink whatsoever but will support Reese in any endeavor with her.

"Starry the nastiest shit i've tasted in my life but imma drink it if angel reese says to bc i love black women from infinity to infinity," black pinkalicious tweeted.

black pinkalicious @ihrtnini starry the nastiest shit i’ve tasted in my life but imma drink it if angel reese says to bc i love black women from infinity to infinity starry the nastiest shit i’ve tasted in my life but imma drink it if angel reese says to bc i love black women from infinity to infinity

Here are some other reactions to Angel Reese appearing in the commerical.

D r e w @YsDrew Angel Reese getting that Starry bag Angel Reese getting that Starry bag

Yk she had to hit that John Cena on em too Angel Reese in a Starry commercial with Zion? Ngl that’s fire.Yk she had to hit that John Cena on em too Angel Reese in a Starry commercial with Zion? Ngl that’s fire. Yk she had to hit that John Cena on em too😂 https://t.co/sMLuwmBo78

LEEZ Thee Stallion @LEEZinTheTrap As soon as I seen that Starry tweet from Angel Reese I knew she was getting paid. Now I just seen the commercial As soon as I seen that Starry tweet from Angel Reese I knew she was getting paid. Now I just seen the commercial

61 Dugg @BandoSaturou Angel Reese got a Starry Endorsement? Her ass is gettin BACK lmaoooooo I love seeing it too Angel Reese got a Starry Endorsement? Her ass is gettin BACK lmaoooooo I love seeing it too 💸

It is clear that Angel Reese is taking full advantage of her popularity, and being a part of Starry's new commerical is another big step. She is expected to make a lot of money with her NIL deals and continues to increase her marketability with these endorsements.

How will Angel Reese do next season for LSU?

Angel Reese transferred from Maryland after two seasons, where she was a third-team All-American, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and a Big Ten All-Defensive team member in 2021-22, to LSU before last season. And that move definitely helped her.

Reese emerged as one of the best players in college basketball at LSU. She averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game and led the Tigers to a national championship. She was named a unanimous first-team All-American, first-team All-Southeastern Conference and first-team SEC All-Defensive Team.

She dominated in the NCAA Tournament as she took home the Most Outstanding Player honors. Reese averaged 21.3 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game.

However, women's college basketball has tough competition, and next season will be even tougher to get back to the mountain top.

They were the ninth-ranked program entering the NCAA Tournament and finished the season with a remarkable 34-2 (15-1) record. However, they were second in the SEC behind the South Carolina Gamecocks. One of the toughest things to do in sports is repeat as a champion and the road begins soon.

However, LSU has a good chance to do so. The Tigers were an unexpected breakthrough in Kim Mulkey's second season with the team.

In fact, LSU should challenge for the national championship next season even if Reese's contributions may lessen. Mulkey landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation along with the top two transfers.

Guard Hailey Van Lith, a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection, transferred from Louisville. And forward Annesah Morrow, a two-time All-American, transferred from DePaul. The Tigers also landed four of the top 73 high school recruits (according to ESPN): guard Mikayla Williams (No. 2), post Aalyah Del Rosario (No. 7), point guard Angelica Velez (No. 44) and wing Janae Kent (No. 73).

Van Lith, who graduated with a degree in finance in three years, has won four gold medals in international competition. Williams, an elite scorer and defender ranked by some as the top player in the 2023 class, has won two gold medals as well.

There is a lot of talent throughout the nation for women's hoops, like Iowa's Caitlin Clark, to compete with. It will be interesting to see how Reese and this LSU Tigers team is viewed next season.

