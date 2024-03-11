Angel Reese stats yesterday: How did the LSU star perform against South Carolina

Angel Reese was unable to lead LSU to a victory in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday. The Tigers fell 79-72 to the red-hot South Carolina, who remain undefeated this season, in the race for the conference title.

Nonetheless, Reese put in a good performance for the Tigers in the game, which caught the attention of fans. It was an intense battle in the matchup between the SEC Player of the Year and South Carolina's Camilla Cardoso.

Let's examine how Reese performed in the conference championship game loss on Sunday.

How did Angel Reese perform vs. South Carolina?

Angel Reese recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds while also contributing two assists during her 34 minutes of playing the encounter.

Reese was full of life throughout the game, succeeding in seven of her 19 field goal attempts. She played a key role alongside Aneesah Morrow in giving the Gamecocks a tough run in the SEC Tournament championship game win

The encounter was Reese's fourth attempt against South Carolina since her sophomore season at Maryland but none have ended with her on the winning side. Nonetheless, she is optimistic about the defending national champion Tigers making a strong run in March Madness.

Angel Reese says LSU is not scared of South Carolina

Angel Reese has refused to believe South Carolina is a superior team to LSU despite the loss on Sunday. The forward noted that the Tigers fought the undefeated Gamecocks to the end despite entering the game short of options.

“We are not going to make that an excuse,” Reese said to reporters. “We're not scared of South Carolina. I'm going to repeat that. We're not scared of South Carolina. A lot of people are scared of them. We came in and battled and battled and battled till the end. Of course, we came up short.”

With LSU fielding only nine active players and utilizing just seven of them, Reese likely believes that at full strength, the Tigers could have overcome the Gamecocks.