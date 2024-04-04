Angel Reese WNBA salary projection: How much will the $1.8M NIL star earn?

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese has declared for the 2024 WNBA draft. She has a NIL value of $1.8 million (per On3) due to deals with Amazon, Airbnb, PlayStation and more. However, her WNBA contract is going to be a bit of a decline from what she has made as a college basketball superstar.

Reese's salary would alter depending on where she is drafted. If she manages to be in the first four picks, she will make $76,535 in her rookie season, while picks 5-8 see the 2024 salary drop to $73,439. That's likely as far as she could drop in the WNBA draft.

Angel Reese and the rest of the WNBA draft prospects will be in a pay structure that is significantly less than what they are used to making. Reese can retain most of the deals as her NIL deals are not through the LSU collective. It will continue as endorsements and will be supplemental income outside her WNBA salary.

As per the 2024 WNBA rookie pay scale provided by The 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, every player drafted has a three-year contract with a fourth-year option. Undrafted players can get a two-year deal.

Pick Year 1 (2024) Year 2 (2025) Year 3 (2026) Year 4 (2027) 1-4 $76,535 $78,066 $85,873 $97,582 5-8 $73,439 $74,909 $82,399 $93,636 Remaining 1st Round $70,344 $71,753 $78,929 $89,692 2nd Round $67,249 $68,595 $75,456 $85,745 3rd Round $64,154 $65,438 $68,711 $78,527 Undrafted $64,154 $65,438

The bonuses for each player will be the same regardless of where they are drafted, and players can earn anywhere from $1,000 to $15,450, from making the playoffs to winning the WNBA MVP Award.

Where will Angel Reese get selected in the 2024 WNBA draft?

Angel Reese has a pretty sizable range of outcomes where she will be selected in the WNBA draft in less than two weeks. With Caitlin Clark expected to be the first pick in the draft, that spot is taken. In a majority of the WNBA mock drafts, Reese is sitting around the third or fourth spot, which would net her the same contract in either spot.

According to ESPN's mock draft, the Minnesota Lynx will take Reese with the 7th pick. CBS Sports predicts Chicago Sky will select the LSU star with their 8th pick.

Where would you want to see Angel Reese wind up in the 2024 WNBA draft?