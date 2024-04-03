Did Angel Reese declare for the WNBA draft? Looking at $1.8M NIL-valued LSU forward's latest career decision

Yes, Angel Reese has officially declared for the 2024 WNBA draft.

She has been a force on the court for the LSU Tigers throughout her four-year collegiate career and is officially eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft. She played 116 collegiate games between the Maryland Terrapins and the LSU Tigers. Reese averaged 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game.

Yes, after a successful stint at LSU which included a national championship win in 2023, Angel Reese has declared for the WNBA Draft. The LSU superstar did it in her own unique way, instead of a social media post or a press conference. Reese announced it via Vogue Magazine.

"I've done everything I wanted to do in college. I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro--and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready," Reese said. [h/t Vogue].

With the first round potentially featuring names like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Kamilla Cardoso, and Cameron Brink alongside Angel Reese, this is going to be a loaded draft class.

Angel Reese has a $1.8 million NIL valuation, according to On3, with a handful of endorsements that include Goldman Sachs, Topps, Beats by Dre, and Amazon, to name a few.

Which team is the best fit for Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA draft?

The Chicago Sky can draft with their third overall pick and that would be the best fit for Angel Reese.

With the Sky, center Elizabeth Williams can teach her and help her create a rhythm in the WNBA. The Sky do not have a lot of preseason excitement surrounding them, so this would be an excellent opportunity for Reese to acquire her bearings at the professional level.

